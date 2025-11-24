The Queen City (borough of Olyphant) will hold its second Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market Extravaganza 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.

Children’s events will take place indoors at Rescue and Restore Church, 120 Willow St., with a Petting Zoo at the corner of Nestor Chylak Drive and Susquehanna Avenue.

The Christmas Train will arrive at 1 p.m. at the Queen City Train Station and a Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. at River Street and Lackawanna Avenue.

Santa Claus will be the center attraction in the parking lot on Willow Street, with free photos, vendors and raffle baskets that include a variety of prizes including dinner at local restaurants, car washes, car cleaning supplies, spa visits, household items and more.

The schedule for the day includes opening ceremonies at 10 a.m., free carriage rides 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; free photos with Santa from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.; children’s activities all day, along with raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and bicycle raffle. If you would like to donate a raffle basket please call Lauren Telep at 646-241-9443.

Volunteers of all ages are needed for set up and clean up on Dec. 5, 6, and 7. Contact Kim Atkinson, Chairwoman, 570-892-0378 if you can help.