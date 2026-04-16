Marquis Art & Frame Second Floor Gallery is pleased to present “Iterations,” a solo exhibition of new work by regional artist Trinka Ravaioli. The exhibition will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 24.

“Iterations” explores cycles of light and dark through a layered and evolving process rooted in landscape and memory. Drawing from her connection to Spring Hills Farm and the surrounding natural environment, Ravaioli’s work reflects an intuitive practice of returning, reworking, and allowing each piece to emerge over time.

Working across oil, charcoal, and pastel, the artist builds surfaces that invite viewers into a contemplative experience of the landscape as both physical and emotional terrain.

This exhibition features a range of work, from smaller, more accessible pieces to larger works, offering opportunities for both new and established collectors.

Trinka Ravaioli serves as Executive Director of the Spring Hills Foundation, based in North Abington Township, where she develops programming that connects art, environment, and community.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Spring Hills Foundation.

The exhibition will be on view through May at Marquis Art & Frame. Free store-side parking is available.