Man on the street: ‘Who is your Valentine?’

“My daddy is my Valentine because he takes me skiing all the time.”

Patrick Strong

Clarks Summit

“My two little boys are my Valentines. “

Kristen Strong

Clarks Summit

“My husband Stan is my Valentine. “

Michelle Stravinskas

South Abington Twp.

My BFF Karina is my Valentine. We do everything together.”

Alexia Stravinskas

South Abington Twp.

“My wife Joann is my Valentine. We’ve been married for 18 years.”

Brian Ritter

Nicholson

“My wife Amanda. We have a daughter Peyton, who is also my Valentine.”

Dave Smarkusky

Nicholson

