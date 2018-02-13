Jobs

Man on the street: ‘Who is your Valentine?’

February 13th, 2018 11:19 am

“My daddy is my Valentine because he takes me skiing all the time.” Patrick Strong Clarks Summit

“My two little boys are my Valentines. “ Kristen Strong Clarks Summit

“My husband Stan is my Valentine. “ Michelle Stravinskas South Abington Twp.

My BFF Karina is my Valentine. We do everything together.” Alexia Stravinskas South Abington Twp.

“My wife Joann is my Valentine. We’ve been married for 18 years.” Brian Ritter Nicholson

“My wife Amanda. We have a daughter Peyton, who is also my Valentine.” Dave Smarkusky Nicholson

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


