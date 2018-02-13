Man on the street: ‘Who is your Valentine?’

“My daddy is my Valentine because he takes me skiing all the time.”
“My daddy is my Valentine because he takes me skiing all the time.” Patrick Strong Clarks Summit
“My two little boys are my Valentines. “ Kristen Strong Clarks Summit
“My husband Stan is my Valentine. “ Michelle Stravinskas South Abington Twp.
My BFF Karina is my Valentine. We do everything together.” Alexia Stravinskas South Abington Twp.
“My wife Joann is my Valentine. We’ve been married for 18 years.” Brian Ritter Nicholson
“My wife Amanda. We have a daughter Peyton, who is also my Valentine.” Dave Smarkusky Nicholson