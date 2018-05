Man on the street: ‘Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?’

“For all the service people.” McKenna Peters Clarks Summit - “To celebrate our veterans because they fought for our country.” Jayde Waibel Dalton - “To celebrate our veterans coming home to their families.” Nadia Toth Dalton - “To remember the fallen troops who fought for our freedom.” David Leuthe Fleetville - - “For our veterans who have died in combat.” Hunter Hobbs Dalton - - “To celebrate all the ones who fought for us.” Ezeol Simko Scranton - -

