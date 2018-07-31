Abington-area residents in the news

Beyrent honored

SCRANTON — Erika Beyrent, of Clarks Summit, was among 57 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate class of 2018 honored for their academic excellence, service or both at commencement.

Two named to dean’s list

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Eric Brickel, of South Abington Twp., and Alexandra Maddock, of Clarks Summit, have been named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2018 semester.

Locals graduate from Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG — Several Abington-area students received academic degrees from Bloomsburg University on May 12. They are Emily Barrett, Clarks Green; Sarah Brouillard, Clarks Green; Kelsey Loughney, Clarks Summit; Jenneva Macavage, Dalton; Timothy Mackiw, Tunkhannock; Justin Porpiglia, South Abington Twp.; Tom Ryder, South Abington Twp.; Symantha Simmons, Tunkhannock; Erin Smith, Tunkhannock; and Melissa Walker, Tunkhannock.

Patel conducts research

WILKES-BARRE — Jasmin Patel, of South Abington Twp., is completing summer research at Wilkes University. Ken Klemow, professor of biology and geoenvironmental science, Donald Mencer, associate professor of chemistry, and William Terzaghi, professor of biology are working jointly with students. The research goals are to complete the inventory of resveratrol and its derivatives in the various parts of male and female plants, and to complete the study of resveratrol synthesis in germinating seedlings. The students will work on creating plants that can synthesize resveratrol on demand. Patel is a biology major.