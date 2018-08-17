More than the movies: Bursting with pride for Tunkhannock Tigers softball team

From left, Leah DeMarco, Taryn Newswanger, Olivia Gallela at the Dietrich Theater to cheer on the Tunkhannock Tigers softball team. - Submitted photo

“So much divides us, but our support of the girls softball team unites us,” observed Erica Rogler, executive director at the Dietrich Theater. Due to her efforts, staff diligence, and the generosity of Cale Newswanger and other volunteers, at least 582 Tunkhannock Tiger softball team fans flooded into the Dietrich Theater to see the ESPN streaming of the three final games of the World Series in Portland, Oregon. All ages came in with their orange or Portland Bound T-shirts and their visible and audible enthusiasm. What a town event! The press and television cameras were all there to record the momentous support.

Did anyone remember when a sports event engendered so much hometown excitement? Was it Tunkhannock’s Walter Tewksbury in the Summer Olympics of 1900? The girls on the softball team, ages 11-13, have brought all of Tunkhannock so much pride. Twenty-one games and only two losses — an amazing accomplishment. It is so appropriate for the town to give them a homecoming parade down Tioga Street.

This first streaming event at the Dietrich could become a reality, only because the games could be streamed after the movies ended. The idea was first suggested and enabled by Cale Newswanger, after Erica received permission from ESPN. The tech details were painstakingly navigated by the Dietrich’s technology gurus, Ronnie Harvey, Esther Harmatz and Cale. And the rest is history, including the help of the volunteers and staff who cleaned up afterward. Tunkhannock is a true community that cares about and supports one another.

What should you know about upcoming events? First of all, if you are a hiker, two guided hikes are coming up in September. Rebecca Lesko will provide a family friendly nature walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Vosburg Neck Location of the Endless Mountains Nature Center at 1309 Vosburg Road in Tunkhannock. Rebecca knows all about the flora and fauna of the location and invites you to join her.

Jeff Mitchell will lead a more robust adventure of State Game Lands 57 at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. This hike requires at least average fitness and endurance level. These hikes are free of charge and help celebrate the publication of the brochure Explore Wyoming County Parks and Trails, funded by the Endless Mountains Visitor Center(EMVC), the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the PA Department of Natural Resources. Brochures are available at the EMVC and the Dietrich Theater.

The Dietrich Fall Film Festival brings 22 foreign and independent films to the screen from Friday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 4. Reservations are required only for the Opening Night Gala. What a festive night it will be. With doors opening at 5:30 p.m., the party begins with wine and beer from Nimble Hill and hors d’oeuvres by Epicurean Delight, Twigs Restaurant and Café, the Fireplace Restaurant, and Ma Greenley’s BBQ.

The first of two movies begins at 7 p.m., followed by dessert provided by Epicurean Delight. The second movie follows, and all go home after good food, fellowship, and lots to think about after seeing two acclaimed films: “Boundaries,” about a selfless single mom, and “Puzzle,” a story about how a jigsaw puzzle can be transforming. More details about both next week.

The Dietrich Theater is bursting with pride for our Tunkhannock Tigers girls softball team and bursting with pride that we can bring you hiking adventures and four film festivals a year, featuring more than 85 foreign and independent films. Will we see you soon? We hope so. You are always welcome.

