Leadership Lackawanna Executive Series accepting applications

Leadership Lackawanna’s five-week Executive Program is now accepting applications for this fall.

The Executive Program engages professionals more deeply in the greater Scranton region, broadens their social network, and increases their overall knowledge of the community. Participants meet key business and community leaders as they receive an overview of Lackawanna County’s history and culture, economic and political structures, community events, civic groups, recreational activities and non-profit organizations.

This year’s sessions will be held at various locations throughout the area from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26; Wednesday, Oct. 3; Tuesday, Oct. 9; Tuesday, Oct. 16; and Wednesday Oct. 24. Candidates should possess an interest in learning about how Lackawanna County functions and a commitment to enhancing the area’s economy and quality of life. The Executive Program accepts applications from public- and private-sector administrators and professionals in an executive-level position who either live or work in Lackawanna County.

The deadline to apply for the Executive Program is Thursday, Sept. 6. The cost is $925, with a spouse or guest able to attend at no additional charge. Make checks payable to Leadership Lackawanna.

To apply, visit www.leadershiplackawanna.com. For more information about the Leadership Lackawanna Executive Program, contact Nicole A. Morristell at 570-342-7711 or nMorristell@scrantonchamber.com