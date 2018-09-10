More than the movies: Writer lists her choices for Fall Film Festival

Young -

While I am fresh from viewing all 22 trailers of the films featured in the Dietrich Fall Film Festival from Sept. 14 through Oct. 4, I want to share with you the ones I want to see. In alphabetical order, no less. I have marked my brochure for 10 of them. Even though I work in the office above the Dietrich Theater, it’s often hard to break away and catch a movie, but I hope I can see as many of these as possible.

“Always at the Carlyle” gives us a peek into the renowned New York hotel as seen through the eyes of many of the guests and employees who share some of its untold stories. There are so many celebrities who all have a twinkle in their eyes as they try to describe their experiences at the Carlyle.

“Boundaries” is a perfect Opening Night movie and was chosen because it is such a fun road trip movie. A single mom needs to drive her dad from California to Texas because he has been kicked out of his retirement home. The problem is he has a huge stash of marijuana to unload on the way. Christopher Plummer and Vera Farmiga make it an unexpected journey, just waiting for you to experience it with them.

“The Cakemaker” is an Israeli film and the buzz is that it is an Oscar contender for Best Foreign Language Film. It tells the story of two bereaving mourners, the widow and another lover, and the complicated story of their healing after their great loss.

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” stars Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Rooney Mara. A story of alcohol abuse, the resulting tragedy, but a new life discovered, with a star-studded cast puts this film on my must-see list.

“Eating Animals,” all about factory farming and its consequences, suggests a return to ethical farming. There are many indications that farming in our area has already responded to demands for organic meat, raised with humane practices. This film is a real eye-opener.

“Leave No Trace” tells of a father and daughter, creating their perfect life off the grid, until government social services shatter their dream and tests their relationship. Thomasin Mckensie, who plays the daughter, is being compared to actress Jennifer Lawrence.

These are six of my picks. You can choose yours by going to www.dietrichtheater.com. You can even buy your tickets online. Yes, the synopses are online. Reseservations are not necessary, except for Sept. 14, our Opening Night.

Speaking of what’s online, we’re asking you to go online for our full line of classes and events. A printing glitch has occurred and our brochures will arrive late. Fortunately, for those with internet access, all our classes and events are online. So be patient with us and go online.

Coming up are so many art classes for preschoolers. They are free because they are sponsored by our hardworking Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Music for Littles is also free for preschoolers and their caretakers. It is sponsored by the Tunkhannock Rotary Club. If you want to know more about these classes, go online or call the Dietrich Theater at 570-996-1500.

Next week I will tell you about my other Fall Film Festival picks and more events and classes coming up. We are here not only to entertain you, but we are also here to enrich your lives and those of your children. Check us out. See you soon. And we hope – often!

More than the movies

