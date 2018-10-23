Heritage Baptist Church Awana program will honor police officers Oct. 24

CLARKS SUMMIT — The parking lot at Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, will be filled with police cars and officers will swarm the church grounds Wednesday, Oct. 24 as the children and leaders of the Awana program honor these men and women on the club’s Community Appreciation Night.

Approximately 75 kindergarten through fourth-graders, who attend the weekly church club, will meet some of the men and women who serve our communities. They’ll also have the chance to get inside the cruisers and see the equipment officers use on the job.

Chiefs from South Abington, Clarks Summit, Waverly and Dalton departments will be on hand, along with several officers from these departments. Chaplain Glenn Amos of the Clarks Summit Police Department will also be in attendance. Amos is also lead pastor at Heritage Baptist Church, the event host church. Other church pastors and directors will also be on hand.

Officers will be treated to a tailgate style dinner at 6 p.m. Children will arrive at 6:15 p.m. to meet the officers and check out the vehicles in the parking lot. Everyone will be invited into the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. for a few brief words from Chaplain Amos and a formal welcome and thank you from Heritage Awana director John Antolick. The children will present cards and pictures to the officers from the four departments.

Awana is an international ministry for children of all ages. Heritage Baptist Church holds its Awana program for children in kindergarten through fourth grade from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. every Wednesday.

For more information, contact Heritage Awana Director John Antolick at 570-862-2984 or johnoantolick@gmail.com.