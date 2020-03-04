The Dietrich Theater Volunteer Thank You Luncheon is always a festive affair, complete with favorite dishes and desserts brought to share, and lots of camaraderie.

This year was a first in that three generations of one family attended – Roseanne Gates, Barbara Stevenson and grandson Charlie, two of our loyal volunteers and one in training.

As a nonprofit movie theater and cultural center, the Dietrich Theater benefits so much from the time and labor and TLC of its volunteers. Since we opened the theater in 2001, volunteers have helped make gift bags, helped at the concession stand and ticket booth, helped with all kinds of maintenance and even taught classes. We have an amazing family of volunteers.

You may have noticed that within the last couple of weeks, the Earnshaw Gallery, Kintner Lobby and other areas have been getting a little makeover and spruce-up with fresh paint and repairs. Thank you Joe Santa, Jim Hudock and Jim Rosengrant for your skilled work. Everything was bright and clean when visitors from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) came here for a grant writing workshop on February 27, brought to us by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region. “As a grant recipient we are thrilled to have our friends at the PCA see our movie theaters and cultural center,” Erica Rogler said. “We are so pleased to host them and proudly show how they have helped us.”

What do you need to have on your calendar for St. Patrick’s Day? First of all, do not miss storyteller Hal Pratt for Leprechaun Lore at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. This free presentation is back for the fourth year, an opportunity to see Hal turn into a leprechaun right before your eyes. He will also tell you little-known stories about leprechauns, their history and how you might catch one! Fun for all ages!

Our free Dietrich Film Favorite was chosen to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. You might have guessed that it is “The Quiet Man.” Sponsored in honor of Bob Gritman’s 75th birthday by his loving family, this is the film starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, a true film favorite, a 1952 blast from the past. There will be a 1 p.m. and a 7 p.m. showing of this classic film on Wednesday, March 18. Admission is free.

For the first time, the sensational music and dance phenomenon Riverdance comes to the big screen and can be seen in your historic downtown Tunkhannock Dietrich Theater at 2 p.m. March 15 and 22. Filmed live at the 25th anniversary performance at the 3Arena Dublin, it is full of the thrilling energy of Irish and international dance. Tickets are available at the door for all of these events while they last. For information or reservations call 570-836-1022 ext 3.

Open Mic returns to help celebrate spring at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27. Do you have a story, a comedy sketch, a song or an act to try out in front of a live audience? If you do, come at 6:30 p.m. to sign up. The featured performer is magician Tony Leoni. A fun night for all.

Spring is in sight! Come celebrate with us by seeing a movie, attending an event or taking a class. We do it all just for you.

Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Margie-Young.jpg Young Pictured is Baby Charlie with great grandmother Roseanne Gates (left) and grandmother Barbara Stevenson (right), two of the Dietrich’s loyal volunteers and one in training. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Three-Generations-of-Volunteers-Rosanne-Gates-Barbara-Stevenson-and-grandson-Charlie.jpg Pictured is Baby Charlie with great grandmother Roseanne Gates (left) and grandmother Barbara Stevenson (right), two of the Dietrich’s loyal volunteers and one in training. Submitted photo