Pictured are students chosen for the Abington Heights Middle School “Bringing Up Grades” (BUG) award for the 2nd Quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. The students are chosen for this achievement when they display grades that do not go down in any subjects from the previous quarter and go up in at least one. Two students from each team are chosen for this award and consideration regarding extra effort, homework completion, and overall positive attitude aid in the decision making process.

Pictured are students chosen for the Abington Heights Middle School "Bringing Up Grades" (BUG) award for the 2nd Quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. The students are chosen for this achievement when they display grades that do not go down in any subjects from the previous quarter and go up in at least one. Two students from each team are chosen for this award and consideration regarding extra effort, homework completion, and overall positive attitude aid in the decision making process. Submitted photo

