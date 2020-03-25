What a difference a week can make.

As I wrote last week’s column I was telling you all about the wonderful classes and events at the Dietrich Theater. This week is a totally different message. Due to the coronavirus regulations, the Dietrich Theater is closed until March 30 in an effort to keep all of us safe. We are in uncharted waters – all of us – and we need to get used to a new normal for the next weeks or months.

Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler has let our staff and community know that, “Our highest priority is the health and safety of patrons, staff and the community at large. We will be reevaluating our plans on a week-by-week basis and encourage everyone to visit DietrichTheater.com and our Facebook page or to call us at 570-836-1022 for updates. We hope to reschedule as many cancelled events as possible. We also want to express our deep appreciation of your support and commitment to the Dietrich Theater through good times and tumultuous times like now. We look forward to seeing you all soon in full celebration of the return of wonderful films to our screens as well as classes and events to our studio spaces.”

I am in one of the most vulnerable groups, so I am self-isolating, staying home as much as possible. Into the third day of my isolation, I am taking the opportunity to slow down and tackle some things that I sometimes do not have so much time to do. I am sharing them, because some of you may be in the same situation. First of all, I am doing much more reading. I rarely read from cover to cover in a day or two, but I found one book that engaged me to do that. Have you heard of the new memoir by Dani Shapiro entitled “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love”?

The writer, Dani Shapiro, finds out through Ancestry.com DNA testing that her father is not her biological father. Her journey to find out what this means for her makes for a fascinating and emotional discovery, leading her to find out what is really important in life. A beautiful writer. A thoroughly satisfying read. The PBS Newshour thinks so too. It is their book of the month. Next week, I will tell you about the next book I am reading.

In addition to getting more reading into my life, I am also doing more family history research about my great, great grandfather with help of Ancestry.com. I am trying to find information about a treasured family portrait, thought to be the wife of Zebulon Butler of Port Gibson, Miss., the grandson of the famed Revolutionary War Zebulon Butler. It turns out that the portrait of Esther Anketell was not his wife. So who was she and why was a portrait of her and a portrait of Zebulon Butler passed down through the generations. A mystery! A mystery I may never solve, but I now have the time to try.

Probably most important of all, I am making more time for exercising, thanks to my dog who reminds me to get out every day for a walk, to get out in the fresh air and enjoy our beautiful parks. There is nothing better than getting out in nature to soothe our souls. I feel so much better when I get out and moving. I recommend it for everyone.

I cannot invite you to come to the Dietrich this week, but I can invite you look ahead to our Spring Film Festival that will be rescheduled. We have survived many calamities, and we will survive this one.

Stay tuned. Stay healthy. Stay involved.

