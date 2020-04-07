Do you see your life as a glass half empty or full? In these challenging times, we are blessed if we can see the glass as half full.

I am so fortunate to be in that category, probably because of the way I was raised. Yes, we are confined to our homes for an unknown time period. Our jobs, our daily interactions are interrupted. For me this has been an opportunity to do more. Not since I was a stay-at-home mom have I spent so much time at home. The biggest benefit has been that I do not need to hurry to go somewhere or do something. I have all the time in the world.

So what do I do more now? First of all, I have stayed in closer touch with my three kids and their families. Thanks to the phone or the internet and all the ways we can stay in touch, people are checking up on me and I with them. You do not need to write a long letter or have a long phone call. You can just share an online video or photo. If you are tech savvy you can use Zoom or another video conference website to initiate a virtual chat or party. Your choir can even sing a song together and share it over the internet.

Other activities that fill my time are cooking and baking. I love to do both. I love to make homemade soup: spinach potato soup, vegetable soup, chicken soup. I love to bake gingerbread, peanut butter cookies, Welsh cookies. I have a way of freezing some, to be discovered at a later time. Cookies are always mood elevators.

Last week I told you that I have more time for reading. If you like to read, you are never bored. The latest book that has captured by imagination is “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larsen. This book is a welcome escape from the COVID-19 war we are waging. It brings so much insight into how Churchill’s leadership was so crucial for Britain and the world.

Best of all, we can all stay connected with our favorite movie theater. I you have not subscribed to our weekly newsletter, go to www.dietrichtheater.com, scroll down and submit your email address. In the newsletter and on Facebook you will find videos or messages from our staff and instructors, including things to do at home.

You can even download one of our Winter Fest film favorites, Fantastic Fungi. Renting or purchasing the movie will help the Dietrich Theater, because 40% of the profits go to the Dietrich.

On Facebook you can friend the Dietrich Theater and receive postings from our instructors: Lauren Scavone, Music for Littles instructor; Donna Fetzko, Chair Yoga and Simply Yoga instructor; Steve and Amy Colley, Trash to Treasures instructors; Rebecca Lesko, Little People and Nature instructor; and Hildy Morgan, Writing Group facilitator. You can even check out movie recommendations from our savvy staff members.

Please stay connected with the Dietrich. Ronnie and Erica are working hard to bring you more online opportunities in the future.

Remember. Try to do more of what you love to do and now have the time to do it. No excuses. Finish that project. Read that book. Check in with your friends and relatives. Remember to check in online with the Dietrich Theater, still serving you and yours.

Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Margie-Young.jpg Young Amy and Steve Colley are shown teaching a virtual Trash to Treasures art class for kids. This free activity can be accessed on the Dietrich’s Facebook page. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Amy-and-Steve-Colley-Trash-to-Treasures-1-.jpg Amy and Steve Colley are shown teaching a virtual Trash to Treasures art class for kids. This free activity can be accessed on the Dietrich’s Facebook page.