Duryea at Dusk 5K & 1-Mile Walk goes virtual

June 4, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Features, News, Top Stories 0
The Duryea at Dusk committee. Front row, from left: Krista Gromelski, Amanda Marchegiani, NRCI Community Relations Coordinator, Kristen Kabacinski and Katie Brudzinski. Second row: Karen M. Saunders, NRCI President, Eddie Klein, Aimee Balchune, David Tighe and Allison Brudzinski.

The Duryea at Dusk committee has set its fourth annual Duryea at Dusk 5K and 1-mile walk as a virtual race this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Participants can register online now through June 13. Participants are encouraged to complete their 5K or 1-mile safely around their neighborhood, on a treadmill, track or at a park between June 13 and June 20. The cost to register is $10 per person or $20 per person with a Duryea at Dusk 2020 t-shirt. All runners and walkers will receive a customizable Duryea at Dusk virtual bib and can post their finisher photos on Duryea at Dusk’s Facebook page.

Through personal experience with a family member battling cancer, Duryea native sisters, Katie Brudzinski and Allison Brudzinski wanted to be part of something bigger that would involve their entire community. Duryea at Dusk was created from that idea. This is the fourth year of this event. It will impact the local community and support a local organization, the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, whose mission is to ease the burden of cancer in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Individuals or businesses looking for information can reach out to Duryea at Dusk committee by email at duryeaatdusk@gmail.com. To register for the virtual run or walk or donate to it, go to: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Duryea/DuryeaatDusk

About The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based agency serving seven counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania with offices located in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100% of its resources locally.