Kristy Rice offers gifts for artists, lovers of art

From painter’s palettes and brushes to frames, journals and notecards, Momental Designs offers gifts art lovers will appreciate.

Three dimensional paper flowers have been part of many customized wedding invitations Momental Designs created over the years. Now that the coronavirus has forced many couples to down-size or postpone their weddings, Momental Designs offers three-dimensional paper flowers as one selection among many gift items.

This scarf is one of several whose vibrant colors have been printed from Kristy Rice’s designs.

A firm believer that art adds joy to one’s life, Kristy Rice hopes her hand-painted ornaments will bring joy to gift recipients this holiday season.

Noting that “the red is my favorite,” Back Mountain artist Kristy Rice finally hit upon a name for that handmade, specially designed watercolor — one of 12 pigments in a set.

“Zion!” she said, thinking of the red rocks at Zion National Park in Utah, which she and her husband, Adam, recently visited.

“Just 11 more to go,” Stephanie Strazdus, production manager at Rice’s business, Momental Designs, encouraged her boss.

“I have to name them all by Thursday,” Rice said earlier this week, chuckling slightly at all the things she had to do before the Nov. 12 launch of her redesigned website, kristyrice.com where she hopes art lovers will find meaningful holiday gifts under her signature, “Kristy Rice for the artful life.”

“I love Christmas,” she said. “And I’m discovering, from everything I’m hearing online from fellow artists, family and friends, that people really need it this year. They’re craving it. This holiday isn’t about rushing out to Best Buy to grab something quickly. It’s about finding gifts that really say something to the recipient. It’s intentional.”

So maybe you know someone who usually records her thoughts and feelings in a plain ruled notebook. Rice suggests a journal with a hand-painted flower on the cover. “One of these lovely books will give you a little spark.”

Or maybe you know someone who lugs the day’s supplies around in a plain canvas bag. A cloth tote bag adorned with a delicate hand-painted design might put a smile on that person’s face whenever they use it.

Or maybe you know someone who enjoys painting — or wants to begin — perhaps for the relaxation, satisfaction and time away from the phone that can entail.

With a motto of “Art for Joy’s Sake” and a belief that while happiness is fleeting, joy can be unshakeable, Rice has compiled an extensive inventory of potential gifts.

Experienced painters likely would appreciate the handmade pigments and the painter’s pot that holds a well within a well so you have two places to dip your brush, but Rice also offers supplies that beginners needn’t be afraid to use. And she advises beginners not to worry about doing things the “right” way. Just concentrate on the joy of creating, she says, even if you don’t necessarily buy anything new, but raid your kids’ art supplies.

“Digging up some cheap watercolors, random colored pens, broken crayons and a few pieces of chalk could be the humble start to a wild creative journey.”

You’ll find that advice in her latest book, “The Art for Joy’s Sake Journal,” in which Rice shows you how to create pictures of flowers and fruit, and encourages you to experiment with your own creativity.

“Watercolor sketch the items on your next grocery or shopping list,” is one of her fun suggestions.

”Document the colors of a leaf,” is another. “Push yourself to discover, mix and document at least 10 colors.”

“Be okay with paint on your hands,” she advises. “Own the mess; you can wash your hands later.”

And, if you host a painting party, that could be a good opportunity to serve “the best banana bread ever.” Rice includes the recipe.

Rice, a Trucksville native and Penn State alum, established her business in 2003, when she realized she could fill a niche for customized wedding stationery.

Over the years she and her team of six fellow artists have met all sorts of requests, whether a couple wanted to include a sketch of their wedding venue, a caricature of themselves or perhaps a border of three-dimensional paper roses on the invitation or save-the-date card.

“In a typical year we handled 400 plus customized invitations,” she said, noting that as the coronavirus prompted couples to postpone their weddings or scale back the celebration, “we are feeling the punch of the pandemic.”

Hence the pivot, with Momental Designs’ team of artists branching out to offer t-shirts, mugs, scarves, brushes, ornaments, watercolor books, handmade watercolors, throws, jewelry, frames, totes, calendars, books, prints, Christmas cards and more. Rice also has her own You Tube channel and offers art classes via Zoom.

“For every purchase, we will do a little happy dance,” Rice promises.

Items can be ordered through the website, kristyrice.com. And, if local shoppers wish to, they may arrange to pick up orders at the Momental Designs studio on Bodle Road in Wyoming, a retired farm where Rice’s husband’s family once ran a pet store called Bunny Bonanza.