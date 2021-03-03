Girls build snowmen for those in nursing home to see

Olive and Marshall O. work together to add coal eyes and a carrot nose to their snowman. The Girl Scouts earned a Snow Activity Badge while helping community residents during the afternoon event in February.

A local Girl Scout troop made the view a bit brighter for some area nursing home residents in early February.

One Friday evening, about 15 members from Troop 50075 gathered at Abington Manor. Within minutes the freshly fallen, untouched snow in the backyard began to be transformed into snowballs of all shapes and sizes as the troop began making a slurry of snowmen.

While the scouts typically conduct several events with the Manor, such as Christmas-caroling, troop leader Megan O’Rourke said the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to any of the usual gatherings. She found the idea to make snowmen for the residents on Facebook, and the manor’s activities director agreed to the idea.

“We were trying to think of things that were a little bit more creative for the residents to be able to enjoy,” she said.

While the group scurried across the yard pushing balls of snow, residents gathered at their windows to watch from above. While separated, the two groups eagerly waved to one another as they shared in the excitement.

Soon there were snowballs big enough to stack on top of each other, leaving many of the girls to form small groups as they helped one another lift the heavier pieces to form the snowmen. After packing the pieces in place the girls grabbed sticks, carrots and coal to add the finishing touches of eyes, buttons, arms and – of course – the nose.

“The people that live in the nursing home, they can’t get outside. So they need something to look at from their room to make them feel better,” said scout member Rebekah as she packed a snowman into place with a friend.

Aside from making resident’s days a bit brighter, the girls also gained a chance to earn their Snow Activity badges for participating in the event.

“We always try to tie into our badge work something for the community,” O’Rourke added.

Across the yard troop member Xenia struggled with a friend as they attempted to move one giant snowball over to another. With a little help from their friends, the girls delighted as they put together a giant snowman.

Xenia said that it was nice to be able to come out and do something for the community as a group, since many of their regular gatherings were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I like making snowmen, it’s easy for me – except when they’re heavy,” she said with a smile.

The troop was able to create about 15 snowmen during the hour-long event, according to Daisy leader Shannon Forrer. Along with helping members of the community, she believes the event taught the girls about having fun with a purpose.

“This is just such a unique opportunity for them because they get to have an absolute blast making snowmen with friends, and you can see by the people looking out the window and waving that they appreciate it.”

Members of the community will also have have a chance to grab some of those famous Girl Scout cookies from the troop. Troop 50075 will host a drive-through cookie booth at the Waverly Community House.

“We’re not doing the traditional indoor cookie booth, so we’re really encouraging people that if they want their Girl Scout cookies to see one of our girls with our troop,” O’Rourke said.