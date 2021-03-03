Garden center offers plenty for landscaping, around the house year round

House plants in the garden center at Corky’s Garden Path in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT – Corky’s Garden Path Greenhouse is gearing up for an early Easter this year, looking forward to colorful blooms that define the holiday.

Trevor Kashuba, one of the owners of the business, said he is especially grateful that the business can offer Easter flowers this year, having been closed for Easter last year because of the pandemic.

Kashuba is also looking forward to providing plants for this year’s growing season and to assisting customers with their flower and vegetable gardens.

Although the business on Justus Boulevard has a gift shop filled with colorful merchandise perfect for every occasion, as well as tools and fertilizer, Kashuba emphasizes that the business focus is on growing plants.

“We’re plant growers first,” he said.

A long history of growing

The business started in 1948, with Leo Anderson, Kashuba’s great-grandfather, and just one green house.

In 1950, a second greenhouse was added – one of the largest freestanding greenhouses at the time.

Anderson retired in the late sixties, but the retirement was short lived.

In 1970, Anderson and his grandson Edward “Corky” Kashuba restarted the business.

In 1995, Corky and his wife, Nancy, expanded to the business current location just up the road from their original location, building a 6,000-square-foot lawn and garden center and four additional greenhouses.

Following the expansion, they were able to carry bulk mulches and soils, as well as a larger selection of shrubs and fertilizers.

Currently, the business has 14 greenhouses, kept busy most of the year to provide a constant flow of plants for customers.

A long year

Kashuba, who owns the business with his brother, Cory, said he was a bit nervous when the business was forced to shut down for most of March and April last year.

Much of the Easter crop was lost, in spite of the business quickly putting together an online ordering and pickup process.

But the governor gave the go-ahead to reopen the business in May, making robust Mother’s Day sales possible.

As spring and then summer unfolded, those working from home looked around and began wanting to spruce up the inside and outside of their home. So, they began stopping in the store to buy plants.

The business offers landscape designs, which customers can use to plant their own plants.

Customers can come in and bring a photo of their house, with a software program then providing them with a visual of what their house might look like if landscaped.

Kashuba emphasizes that customers don’t have to buy all the plants suggested at once.

They can take home three plants and install them, see what they look like, and then go from there,” he said.

Vegetable gardens have also become more popular with customers of all ages.

“It used to be our base customers were 50 or 60,” Kashuba said. “Now we have 20-year-olds coming in who want to start a garden.”

The business prides itself on quality and variety, which have both increased over the years.

The business started with about five different varieties of tomatoes, and now there are 35 choices.

It also has dozens of varieties of melons, peppers, melons and squash.

The business now has more than 50 styles of hanging baskets in five different sizes — having started with mostly petunias and geraniums.

The business also sells a wide variety of houseplants, which Kashuba says can provide the perfect backdrop for a home office.

The business employs about 10 staff members in the off season and about 30 in the peak season.

Kashuba encourages people to stop in, even if its snowing outside.

“It’s freezing outside, but its about 71 degrees in here and its green,” he said, laughing.

And when the temperatures rise and people are ready to give the gift of flowers and to prepare their flower and vegetable beds for planting — Corky’s will be there, not only to offer plants but also advise about everything from planting seasons to the perfect types of plants for your backyard.