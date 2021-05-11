🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — The Lincoln Center revival of “The King and I” returns to the Dietrich Theater on Sundays, May 16 and 23, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following its Tony-winning run at the Lincoln Center and a national tour, “The King and I” stage production ran at the London Palladium in London’s West End with its three original leads, Kelli O’Hara, Ken Watanabe, and Ruthie Ann Miles. It is this performance that was filmed and is coming back to the Dietrich Theater screen.

The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is set in 1860s Bangkok and tells the story of the unconventional relationship between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the King hires to tutor his wives and children. The two strike up an unlikely friendship and end up learning from each other on issues ranging from tradition, gender roles, leadership, and more.

In addition to the three leads, the production also features Takao Osawa as The Kralahome and Dean John-Wilson and Na-Young Jeon as the young lovers, Lun Tha and Tuptim. O’Hara and Miles both won Tony awards for their performances in the original Lincoln Center production, which they reprised in London.

According to Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler, “During a time when we are not able to go to Broadway, it is nice to be able to bring Broadway to our community. The Dietrich Theater was fortunate to have been able to present a bus trip to New York City to see this production when it ran at Lincoln Center. Now even more members of our community will be able to share in that experience right here at their local movie theater.”

General admission to the “King and I” stage to screen production is $14 per person. Senior and member tickets are $12 each, and student and child tickets are $10 each. Reservations are highly encouraged, due to limited seating. Tickets may be purchased at www.dietrichtheater.com, by visiting the ticket booth or calling 570-836-1022 Ext. #3.

The Dietrich Theater follows CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distanced seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.