For the first time in over a year, almost all of the Dietrich’s volunteers who assemble gift bags and work on mailings got together this past week.

Why do you ask? Not to work, no, they have been busy volunteering remotely or in small shifts throughout the pandemic.

This occasion was to visit and to celebrate three of our volunteers, Ellen Gladys and Amy and Carole Rubbinaccio, who are moving later this month to be closer to family. While it is terribly bittersweet to say goodbye to three remarkable women who have given so much of their time and energy to make the Dietrich what it is today, it was so, so good to see these volunteers back together in person for this occasion. I am still smiling at the memory of hearing their laughter and chatter at yesterday’s gathering.

You see, from the start our Volunteer Coordinator Shirley Fisher created a fun, happy environment for her volunteers to work in. Over the years, they have developed strong friendships and look forward to their time together. As Ellen was telling me yesterday, “What I will miss most is the comradery. We have so much fun working together.” And I know the other ladies would agree.

As Robin Rome, the Dietrich’s bookkeeper shared about Amy, Ellen and Carole, “I will miss seeing their smiling faces. We could always count on them to help out whenever needed.”

Their enthusiasm to help and their bubbly laughter have made our work a pleasure. Not only that, but they are extremely dedicated. I can remember them coming in to work on gift poppers and mailings for hours and hours and hours to make sure we hit our deadlines or order counts.

According to Shirley, “Carole Amy and Ellen went above and beyond with everything we asked of them and always with an ‘Is there anything else you need?’ And always with a smile and a hug for everyone. Ladies, enjoy your new journey. You will be missed!”

The good news is that Amy, Carole and Ellen will only be a phone call away, and we do expect lots of phone calls and/or texts (Peggy Finnegan, another volunteer who moved last month, has set the bar pretty high for these ladies. We love that Peggy doesn’t let distance get in the way of friendship!). And hopefully there will be a visit now and then. Maybe they will be able to come back for a film festival, hint, hint.

Carole always worked with Robin serving the Fireplace Restaurant’s sumptuous beef medallions, and 5-star pumpkin bread at the Dietrich’s Spring and Fall Film Festival Opening night galas.

And speaking of the Spring Film Festival, we at the Dietrich would like to extend our gratitude to all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored the 2021 Spring Film Festival. Without you, we would not be able to bring in 19 films in 21 days, truly. Your help is greatly appreciated.

We would also like to thank all those who came out to the festival films. We had great attendance. When comparing attendance at the 2019 Spring Film Festival to this festival’s first week, excluding opening night, we were ahead. This is beyond encouraging to us. The big screen is back! And you are making it possible.

And did you hear the good news? As of May 31, Pennsylvania is lifting COVID-19 mitigation restrictions except masking restrictions. We are elated that the Dietrich and our fellow businesses and organizations will be able to operate at normal capacity then. Just in time for the summer blockbuster season! Did you see Cruella and A Quiet Place 2 open Memorial Day weekend?

As you are reading this, you may be thinking this does not sound like the Dietrich’s Margie Young’s beautiful writing style. And you would be correct. She has been away visiting family and friends in Chicago for the first time in over a year. Like our recent gathering with Shirley’s volunteers, I am sure she has experienced much laughter and joy by being able to visit with loved ones. And I am sure she will share a little about her adventure with us when she returns. Until then, stay safe and well, and if you can, find a moment to visit with loved ones like Margie did with her family and we were able to do with some of our Dietrich Theater family. Amy, Carole and Ellen — we will miss you! You will always be part of the Dietrich!