“I haven’t felt so good since last Christmas,” said Rod Bryner, anticipating 2 days and 8 movies at the Dietrich Theater Spring Film Festival.

Rod and his son, Neil, travel from Port Royal to spend two nights in Tunkhannock to see as many movies as they can, a practice they have continued for several years. Dropping by the office to catch up with Erica, they shared their list of movies they would see. They were ecstatic about the movie choices and the chance to savor the foreign and independent movies they love.

Yes. The Spring Fall Film Festival has not disappointed its loyal fans. As for me, my favorite films so far have been “The Dig,” “The Sound of Metal,” “The Courier,” and “Minari.” Try to see them if you can.

I have just returned from an event-filled trip to Chicago to visit family and friends after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Graduations from college, luncheon reunions with friends, my son’s birthday — all were celebrations.

I returned to find out that while I was gone, there was so much to celebrate at the Dietrich, too. We celebrate that we are now able to have 50% occupancy until the end of May when capacity limits will be removed by the governor. Erica just told me “Doctor Zhivago” is selling out for the afternoon show at the allowed 25% capacity, a wonderful phenomenon for this 1965 classic film. Also, “Cruella” with Emma Stone and the thriller “A Quiet Place” will be on our screens May 28, both are new films. Coming this July 24 River Day in Riverside Park in Tunkhannock is returning. So many signs that we are going to have a summer that feels more normal.

I came back to find out that Tunkhannock’s Founders Day is returning this year — the last Saturday in June. We missed it so much last year. The Wyoming County Fair is also returning Aug. 28. It feels so good to get back to these wonderful traditions.

Tunkhannock is also now the site of the Vietnam memorial exhibit, a replica of “The Wall that Heals,” installed at the Tunkhannock Area High School through Sunday, May 16. Vietnam veteran Gary Morgan was there when it arrived.

“It was so touching to see the support of the town as it arrived, making me very proud of Tunkhannock,” acknowledged Gary. He so well remembers that Vietnam vets did not get this kind of honored reception when they returned from the war. This is a chance to visit the Wall that Heals and give our Vietnam vets the appreciation they deserve.

At the Dietrich we honor all Veterans at our free Veterans Meetup and Workshop each month, led by Larry White. This summer the dates are June 11, July 9, and Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Call the Dietrich for information at 570-836-1022, ext.3.

Finally, we are so grateful for all of the support we have had from our community during the pandemic. Coming up is NEPA Gives, one of the opportunities to help non-profits like the Dietrich. On June 4 the Dietrich Theater is one of the non-profits that you can help by donating to us through the NEPA Gives campaign. You can give by going to www.nepagives.org between midnight and noon and give your donation to the Dietrich (Wyoming County Cultural Center, Inc.) or any of the other non-profits in the area.

It is efforts like this one that have helped get us through this challenging year. Friday, June 4! Day of Giving! A date to remember! I just put it on my calendar so I will not forget.

You may not need to travel all the way from central Pennsylvania like the Bryners do to take advantage of what the Dietrich has to offer, but everyone can help support our small town non-profit theater and cultural center by checking out our movies, classes and events at www.dietrichtheater.com. Summer camps for kids, art classes for adults and kids, first run movies and more — all just for you!