When you have a wonderful neighbor, as we do, you are glad to join them in acknowledging and helping them experience a special event.

We at the Dietrich Theater had that opportunity on May 13 when the head chef of Samarios Pizza and Restaurant was featured on the Food Network’s show called Chef Bootcamp. Yes, we could help our good neighbor celebrate by giving their staff and family a chance to see the show on the big screen at the Dietrich. Congratulations to the head chef in Scranton, Sammy Parlopiano Jr.!

Samarios, our next-door neighbor, has been so generous to us, and now we could reciprocate.

“We were so pleased to celebrate their success and we are thrilled to have such community minded neighbors,” said Erica Rogler.

We have another reason to celebrate in this — our 20th Anniversary year. June 4 is the day of NEPA Gives, an online giving extravaganza that is all about giving back to the community. Many community area foundations, including the Scranton Area Community Foundation have banded together to create this day of giving — June 4 from midnight to midnight.

You can go to www.nepagives.org and search for Wyoming County Cultural Center and donate to us or any other non-profit.

And we have a special reason to celebrate this opportunity. We just learned that our friends at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will match dollar for dollar, up to $2,000, any donation you are able to give. So your gift will double in value. We are so grateful to Cabot for helping you support us in our effort to bring you the best of blockbuster movies, foreign and independent films, cultural events and classes to our corner of Northeastern Pennsylvania. June 4! Is it on your calendar?

We can also celebrate our new feeling now that we can be outdoors enjoying the beautiful weather and our outdoor activities. This year the Dietrich has scheduled three different exercise classes in our gorgeous Riverside Park: Simply Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, and for the first time, we will have Qi Gong at the park.

Simply Yoga is on Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. on June 2 to August 25. Qi Gong is on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m., beginning June 3 at 10 a.m. Kundalini Yoga begins June 7 at 5:30 p.m. I love attending classes in the park. The park is right along the Susquehanna River, a beautiful and relaxing way to experience these special classes. To register, call the Dietrich at 570-835-1022, ext. 3. All classes are $10.

Riverside Park will be the setting for two more classes this summer. Families in Nature for children ages 3 to 8, with their parents, will meet at the pavilion at the park Tuesdays and Wednesdays, July 13 to Aug. 4, at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. These free classes are sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. Terra McAuliffe will guide you through science-based exploration and outdoor play, sure to be enlightening and fun for all.

Steve Colley will also teach at Riverside Park, the perfect setting for Plein Air Painting, at 5:30 p.m., with 3 sessions on Thursdays from June 3 to Aug. 26. The park is the perfect setting to experience painting outdoors, and Steve is the perfect teacher to help each student observe the changing light and weather to help inspire artwork. Supply lists will be given for each session. To register, call the Dietrich at the number above.

What a difference a year makes! Last year the pandemic seemed to make us feel like we were under a dark cloud. Now that cloud has lifted and we can look forward to more of the life we so appreciate. I am looking forward to visits from my family and I am so thrilled that they can enjoy some the events at the Dietrich.

Yes, 5 of us can attend the next Science on Screen event and the next Jay Steveskey Classical Guitar Concert. I will have to tell you about those events next week. In the meantime, check us out at www.dietrichtheater.com and see what we can do to make your summer the best yet.