Musical will be presented in live, streamed formats

Abington Heights High School will be presenting a musical version of ‘Freaky Friday’ this weekend. Members of the student cast, who will be wearing protective face coverings, are seen here

This weekend things will be getting a little freaky at Abington Heights High School.

The AHHS Music Department and Drama Society are staging a modern production of “Freaky Friday,” which will be live and in-person in the auditorium on Saturday and Sunday, with a streaming option Sunday evening for those who prefer to watch from home.

Organizers stressed that the live performance will abide by all relevant social-distancing guidelines, and the performers are wearing masks and face-shields.

“We are following all CDC guidelines,” Musical Director Dana Cerminaro Boylan said.

Generations of audiences may remember the tale of a mother and her teenage daughter swapping bodies from the 1976, 1995 and 2003 films, as well as the original 1972 book.

“It’s definitely a cool story,” Director Michael Boylan said. “It’s about what it’s like to walk in somebody else’s shoes.”

This production will be set in the present day, complete with cellphones and street clothes, which both makes it relatable and easy to stage.

In addition to a student cast of nearly 30, the AHHS production of “Freaky Friday” includes student pit musicians.

Rehearsals began back in March.

“Even during a normal year, it’s a lot of work,” Boylan said. Despite all of the other challenges in their scholastic lives, students “rose to the occasion and put forth their best effort.”

How to watch

• Live performances at AHHS: Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m.

• Stream from home: Sunday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket costs

• Live performance: $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens.

• Streaming tickets: $15 via https://www.showtix4u.com/

• More information: https://www.facebook.com/ahmusicdepartment

Personnel

• Student cast: Maria Adonizio, Amelia Campbell, Chloe Conway, Liz Cowgill, Julie Dzikowski, Tamir Jafar, Carly Hopkins, Elizabeth Erickson, Connor MacLeod, Jaiden Mitchell, Ben Mott, Aylah Perri, Kylie Schultz, Bobby Tricarico, Kathryn Richards, Nick Roditski, Ellie Saunders, Ben Schneider, Nikil Sivakumar, Hannah Soittile, Ava Smolley, Aiden Snyder, Avynne Storey, Adam Tinkleman, Erin Wasko, Elena Walters, Kate Walters and John Roman Vachino.

• Student pit musicians: Justin Dzikowski, Lauren Heine, Isabel Holland, Jordin Giovagnoli, Emma Illian, Hayley Kane.

• Director: Michael Boylan

• Musical Director: Dana Cerminaro Boylan

• Technical Director: Ellen McGlynn

• Producer: Allison Covell