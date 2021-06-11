🔊 Listen to this

Kate Crowley, left, and Pat Acker, supports of Camp Archbald, are pictured by the exhibit they installed at the Dietrich celebrating Camp Archbald’s 100th anniversary.

In our country we are so aware of our losses of late: losses due to the pandemic and losses due to the ravages of war that are remembered on Memorial Day.

Walking into the theater today, past our beautiful green space and pond feature, I am remembering Jim Hudock, our Maintenance Manager, friend, and volunteer. The lovely Kousa Dogwood tree, now in full bloom, is a tree he planted from his own yard to replace an ailing tree. Surviving his service in the Vietnam War, but suffering from his exposure to Agent Orange, he maintained a positive attitude, always thinking of a new way to help the Dietrich. But sadly we lost him this year.

Now, volunteer Dorothy Sharpe is carrying on his dedication to help keep this garden weed-free and gorgeous. I can’t help but contemplate the importance of striving to find a mission to support and work for, wherever we are, whatever our situation. Jim and Dorothy have done that and have made our world a better, more inspiring place.

As you enter our theater for the next couple of weeks, you will be immersed in history — Dietrich Theater history and Girl Scout history. The first exhibit you will see shows the history of Camp Archbald, on the shores of Ely Lake in Kingsley, Pennsylvania. We are helping Camp Archbald celebrate its 100th Anniversary. Did you know it is the second oldest Girl Scout Camp in the world? Come see memorabilia, photos, books, equipment, and lots of memories of this storied camp over the last 100 years.

Moving through the gallery, you can relive with us some of the history of the Dietrich Theater, a 20th Anniversary exhibit, organized by our wonderful Mary Turner, artist and Supervisor and Projectionist and Cultural Programming Assistant. Thank you, Mary, for making this exhibit bring back so many memories. Come see photos of construction, classes, musical events, film festivals, volunteers through the years, and our River Day through the years. Browse your way through them to remember good times and challenges we have experienced.

The best news is expressed by Erica. “It feels like old times,” she beamed. “Two new movies are bringing back our movie audiences.”

“Cruella” with Emma Stone and the thriller “A Quiet Place Part 2” are making us feel like we are back to normal. Hollywood has many more new films for the near future, so stay tuned for more reasons to return to Dietrich for great movies — and the best popcorn!

The extra special news is that Founders Day is returning June 26.

“And, yes! The Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee will be there with its famous strawberry shortcake and basket raffle,” said Viola Henning, chair of the committee.

Can you believe that that there is even more good news? This weekend the Dietrich will feature live music again. Jay Steveskey, classical guitarist, returns to our stage for Classical Guitar Favorites, with a little bit of the Beatles! We are so excited to have his return after a very silent year of the pandemic.

This free concert is given to us by John Keker, in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker. I will be there with my daughter and three granddaughters.

All of this good news makes the heart swell. We will be so happy to welcome you back to the Dietrich for all of the events, movies and classes you have come to expect and enjoy. Help us celebrate our 20th year just with your presence. We are here for you now and for the foreseeable future. Help make the next 20 years the best ever.