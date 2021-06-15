The Dietrich Theater came through for me to help provide entertainment this last weekend, because it had featured two programs that were perfect for my daughter and three granddaughters who were visiting.

I was so proud to bring them to the film “A Birders Guide to Everything” and the presentation and discussion with Dr. Meg Hatch, Associate Professor of Biology at Penn State Scranton. Ada, 18, who will be a college freshman this fall, Mary, 15, who will be attending classes at a community college next fall, and Sarah, 13, were fascinated by Dr. Hatch’s talk concerning the Parental Behavior of Birds, after seeing the movie all about teenagers and their quest to get a glimpse of a bird that has been declared extinct.

The four teenagers and the anguish of their parents when they go off on their own without permission, was a perfect reason for Dr. Hatch to choose parental bird behavior as her topic. I feel so good that I could bring my granddaughters to a program that amused them and brought them information presented in a way that introduces them to what college will be like. As a former teacher and librarian, their enjoyment made my heart swell.

The following day the Dietrich helped me out again. Jay Steveskey, classical guitarist, returned after a long pandemic year with a Sunday afternoon concert of classical guitar favorites. Ada, who plays the guitar, said that the concert inspired her to be even more diligent about her playing, a perfect way to feel before entering her first year of college on a music scholarship. Erica Rogler, Dietrich Theater Executive Director, noted that on a gorgeous day to be outside, 52 people, young and old alike, attended the concert, the first concert at the theater since restrictions began. Thank you, Jay, for helping all of us to get back to normal with your beautiful artistry. We look forward to seeing you in the fall for another concert.

So what family events are coming up at the Dietrich? If my family could be here, I would make sure to take them to the Classical Concert in the Park on Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m.

Riverside Park is right on the Susquehanna River, an absolutely beautiful place to hear a concert. It is on the same day as Tunkhannock’s Founders Day, returning this year after it was canceled last summer. Bring your family to Founders Day in historic downtown Tunkhannock, stay for dinner at one of fantastic restaurants or cafes, then make your way over to Riverside Park for a free concert sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. A woodwind quintet from the Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform familiar classical music from composers including Bach, Beethoven and Rossini. Musicians Tom Bassett, Luisa Duerr, Robert Oldroyd, Patricia Rollands, and Ed Wargo will bring us the wonderful experience of hearing music in an outdoor lovely setting. I will be there, even if my family cannot.

I will also make sure to take in our free Preview Day for our next film festival. Mark your calendars for Preview Day on Friday, July 1, at noon and at 6 p.m. This is our chance to see all of the trailers for the 19 movies in Summer Fest from July 16 to Aug. 5. And after a year of canceling opening night galas, we are bringing back our longstanding tradition on Friday, July 16. Stay tuned to find out all the details. I can just tell you that the two opening night movies are “Dream Horse” and “Queen Bees,” two acclaimed films that are sure to be crowd pleasers. For information about any of the events coming up, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, ext. 3.

At the end of July on Saturday, July 24, River Day at Riverside Park in Tunkhannock returns. It is another wonderful family event. More information about River Day will follow in the next few weeks. Make sure it is on your calendar so you will not miss its celebration of music and our spectacular river environment.

We hope your summer will be full of fun, enlightening experiences. It gives me such pleasure to be part of an organization that can bring us so many of them. You can always find our details at www.dietrichtheater.com. Movies, concerts, outdoor events, galas, and classes and camps for children and adults! Please check us out. The Dietrich has been there for me and it is there for each and every one of you.