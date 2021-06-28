🔊 Listen to this

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s modern and passionate staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” comes to the Dietrich’s big screen on Sundays, July 11 and Aug. 8, at 2 p.m.

This inventive and atmospheric reimagining of one of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies, filmed for the big screen in black and white CinemaScope, stars Richard Madden as Romeo and Lily James as Juliet. This Trafalgar release, in collaboration with Fiery Angel, is directed with “seriousness and opulence” by Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rob Ashford.

Romeo and Juliet is a heartbreaking tale of forbidden love where the longstanding feud between Verona’s Montague and Capulet families brings about devastating consequences for two young lovers caught in the conflict.

Sir Kenneth Branagh stated “I am delighted our production of Romeo and Juliet is to return to cinemas this summer. When we staged the play as part of our Plays at the Garrick season a key aim was to attract new audiences, both by presenting Shakespeare with naturalism and reality, but also by taking the play out to the wider world through our partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. The original cinema broadcast was seen by 125,000 people worldwide and I hope that this rerelease will give many more people — particularly schoolchildren and students who have endured such a major interruption to their education during the past year — the opportunity to enjoy this passionately committed production of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing added “It’s been five years since we first broadcast this cinematic and powerful production of Romeo and Juliet live from the Garrick Theatre. As the world opens up after the global pandemic our cinema partners are looking for fantastic events like this to entice audiences back and once again enjoy the unique experience of the big screen.”

You won’t want to miss this sensational production, at the Dietrich Theater in the beautiful downtown Tunkhannock. Reserve your tickets at the Dietrich Theater ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3. General admission is $14, senior/member admission is $12 and student/child tickets are $10.