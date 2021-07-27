🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Peter Petokas, biology professor at Lycoming College, immersed a very fascinated Dietrich Theater audience of children and adults into the world of hellbenders, the third largest salamander in the world that is found right here in the Susquehanna River. He began his presentation with a slide of the largest hellbender he has found, a 26” beauty.

He explained that hellbenders have not always been appreciated. They were even purposely hunted and killed, when they were believed to be the killers of the favored trout. But now Dr. Petokas and other champions of them are making efforts to keep them in our rivers and streams. With an initial effort from high school advocates, the hellbender is the Official Pennsylvania State Amphibian!

My granddaughter Clare Scheidler and her fiancé, Jesse Young, visiting from Illinois, were so glad to be here for this presentation, and I was also so proud to take them to the Summer Fest Opening Night that ushers in 21 days of foreign and independent films at the Dietrich. It was an especially festive night for all. You could feel the gaiety all around as everyone arrived, greeted by our own Bob Boyce, elegantly attired to welcome all of our guests. Good food and drink, wonderful movies. What’s not to like?

One of the movies in the festival that deserves special attention is “The Perfect Candidate,” set in Saudi Arabia, directed by Haifaa Al Mansour, the first Saudi woman to direct a feature film, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. When I told Erica Rogler, Dietrich Theater Executive Director, that I loved the film and learned so much about so many aspects of life in Saudi Arabia, especially regarding the role of women, she told me that she actually saw the movie at Sundance and Haifaa Al Mansour was there for a Q and A afterward. Erica related, “Because of the restrictions inflicted on women in Saudi Arabia, she sometimes had to direct from her car.” When you see the movie you marvel at what she was able to accomplish.

Today as I arrived at the theater to write this column, the Dietrich was alive with so many summer camps and classes. Because it had just rained, Simply Yoga was in the Fassett Theater. Families in Nature was in the Kintner Lobby due to the rain. All Star Players was in the Evans Theater and Build and Bang Camp was in the Fassett Studio. Then at noon, the movies would begin and continue though the evening. This is definitely a happening place!

We are hearing rave reviews from those who saw our first showing of the Stage on Screen presentation of “Romeo and Juliet,” The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s modern and passionate staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, this heartbreaking tale of forbidden life is especially beautifully told in black and white. I will make sure I see it at its next showing at the Dietrich on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. My sister saw the first showing and told me that this version really made this story come to life for her, making it so easy to understand. Tickets will be available at the door or you can reserve yours by calling 570-835-1022 ext. 3.

My next column will be about film festival movies I have seen. I forgot to tell you about another film I saw — “12 Mighty Orphans” — a perfect film to pick you up when so much in our world is discouraging. It shows what a very special influence a football coach can have on young high school throwaway boys. You will never forget it, both the acting and story. That is what our film festival movies can do for you. They can lift you up and take the time to tell stories that need to be told. I never regret seeing one of our many film festivals and neither will you. Come and join our growing audience. We will be so glad to see you.