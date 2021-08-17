“A snapping turtle rolls over on its back and appears to do the back stroke,” explained Scott Canouse, of Briar Creek Lake, who captured this amazing photo, now on display at the Dietrich Theater.

This is just one of the prize-winning photos in the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership Photo Contest debut exhibit now adorning the walls of two galleries at the Dietrich. The Dietrich has been fortunate to be one of the venues lucky to be able to make these extraordinary photos accessible to our community for the majority of the 10 years of the photo contest.

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points and communities, striving to inspire us to engage and appreciate the natural landscapes and life along our magnificent Susquehanna River. We invite you to come to the Dietrich to immerse yourself in the beauty of our surroundings that we do not usually take the time to really see. Examining these photos will allow you to see our world through the eyes of skilled photographers with their ability to capture incredible scenes. The exhibit will be available to all through August any time movies are shown or by appointment. For information call 570-836-1022, ext.3.

We are so pleased to announce another sneak preview of a new series: Ken Burns 4-part documentary series entitled “Muhammad Ali” on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. I think I have attended all of the WVIA sneak previews and I am always glad I did.

“Chris Norton always shares a new perspective with us and brings us new insight,” reflected Erica Rogler. She added that our partnership with WVIA is ongoing and strong.

Muhammad Ali is truly worthy of a Ken Burns series because he was a 3 time heavyweight champion and activist who challenged racial prejudice and religious bias. In this series we learn of a special Pennsylvania connection — Fighter’s Heaven — where he trained. I never heard of it, have you?

Free tickets are available for the sneak preview on Sept. 12 by calling the Dietrich at the number above.

Erica just told me that I should announce that the movie “Respect” is now showing at the Dietrich! I have heard and read so much about this highly anticipated film about Aretha Franklin, starring Jennifer Hudson and a star-studded cast. This is the story of the journey of the little girl who sang at her father’s church and her rise to international fame. This is a must see film for me — a great opportunity to gather friends and family to experience soaring music and a moving American story.

I need to alert you to make sure to mark your calendars for our Fall Film Festival coming up on Friday, Oct. 8, through Oct. 28. It will begin with an Opening Night is all I can reveal now, but stay tuned for more information in the next two weeks.

I have told you about our loss of Jim Hudock, our Maintenance Manager and beloved friend of the Dietrich. Many of us had a chance to reflect on his life at the memorial celebrating his life, lovingly presented by his family. We know that Jim was smiling down on all of us. We just need to remember to try to live as Jim did. One remembrance was that he never carried a grudge. That’s a good place for any one of us to start. Thank you Ann Hudock and all of Jim’s family and friends for helping remind us that living a good life can be as simple as doing what you can with what you have and letting go of some feelings that are in the way.