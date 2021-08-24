🔊 Listen to this

I guarantee that you will be swept away by Jennifer Hudson’s interpretation of Aretha Franklin’s artistry in the movie “Respect.” The portrayal of Aretha’s trials to gain control of her own life and music is riveting, but it is the soaring music that makes it a must-see movie.

Jennifer Hudson has said that playing Aretha Franklin “is a story that only God could write.” Handpicked by Franklin herself, Jennifer Hudson’s inspired vocal renditions of Franklin’s hits, ending with her absolutely breathtaking “Amazing Grace,” will bring you to a new admiration of both Franklin and Hudson. This is truly a movie that that will be with us for generations.

As I arrived at the Dietrich this morning to write this column, Erica was eager to tell me that our fall lineup of classes has some exciting new opportunities.

As the Simply Yoga class gathered in the Evans Theater, Erica told me that for the first time our free Chair Yoga class, taught by Donna Fetzo, is morphing into a new form — Hybrid Chair Yoga.

It sounds so cool, doesn’t it? Yes, Hybrid Chair Yoga will be both in person or virtual at the same time. Either come for an in-person class or stay home and participate with Zoom. This is what makes it hybrid. To participate, you need to call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext 3. The class is offered on Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. It is free because it is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties and the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation.

Another new class at the Dietrich is Drawing for Beginners, for ages 13 and up, taught by Steve Colley on Mondays, Oct. 11 through Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. Students will learn the elements of composition, perspective, and value, working from still life using vine charcoal and assorted pencils. Admission is $65 for the series. Call the number above to register.

I have been attending our Qi Gong classes at Riverside Park all summer, benefiting from the teaching of Rosalie Allen. We want to make sure that more people learn about the beauty of Qi Gong by offering two free workshops on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. in our Fassett Studio. All movements are done from a standing position. Just wear comfortable clothes and bring water. Classes are about one hour, after which I guarantee you will be in a more peaceful frame of mind and ready to tackle your challenges. I think of Qi Gong as a moving meditation. You must register by calling the number above.

These are just a few of the new classes planned just for you and your friends. Next week I will tell you about the continuation of Families in Nature, Open Studio, the return of Golden Days of Radio Players, Kundalini Zoom Yoga, jewelry making classes, and so much more. The Dietrich always strives to help you exercise your mind and body with a whole array of classes and events.

How far we have come from our first days of cultural programming, beginning in the summer of 2002. When Hildy Morgan asked me to be the Program Director for the newly reopened Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater, I said I would like to accept the position, but I would need a computer and a telephone. We started out with Everhart Museum classes and performances from troupes from Pennsylvania Performance on Tour, and the rest is history. Sandy Vieczorek and I went shopping for a telephone, computer, tables and chairs for classes. Seems like just yesterday. Nineteen years later, we are so proud. With Erica leading us we have continued to grow and to provide so many more opportunities for all ages.

Come help us celebrate our first 20 years by coming to a movie or a class or an exhibit or an event. Our doors are open and the popcorn is popping!