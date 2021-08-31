The Waverly Small Works Gallery at the Waverly Community House is pleased to announce its newest exhibit: “Finding” recent works by artist Karen Reid.

Karen Reid is a studio artist and a lifelong resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania. She has been a practicing artist for over 20 years. Reid’s glass work has been included in two Corning Museum of Glass international competition publications. Her sculptures have been in numerous international exhibitions and publications, as well as in multiple private collections.

“Finding” is an upcoming Small Works Gallery show featuring Reid’s most recent works. Using personal glass remnants already existing in her studio from previous undertakings, she combined these glass elements with steel and found objects to create miniature sculptures. The completed pieces were paired with each other and mounted on framed boards for hanging. The resulting works allowed the artist to reconnect with many of her past artistic endeavors, and as she stated, “a surprising place to find an enriched sense of new inspiration.”

The exhibit is proudly sponsored by The Sheldon Family Foundation and Lackawanna County Arts and Culture and will be on display from Friday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Nov. 5, with an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Waverly Small Works Gallery is in the South Wing of The Comm. The mission of the Gallery is to provide a place for artists to show their works, to promote art appreciation in the community and to encourage and hearten the human spirit through visual arts. The Gallery is a project of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation. For more information, visit Waverly Small Works Gallery on Facebook.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly.