“A smorgasbord of documentaries awaits you at the 2021 Fall Film Festival, and one of them is featured on Opening Night,” shared Erica Rogler, adding that there is still time to reserve your tickets for another smorgasbord of delectable hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and desserts on Friday, Oct. 8.

Erica is especially intrigued by our two opening night movies, “Swan Song” and “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” We are so proud of our staff as they serve you behind tables laden with specialties prepared by our local caterers. It is a night to leave your troubles behind and escape into new worlds. It is a night to meet and make friends. It just feels good to be together again. All you need to do is call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022, ext. 3.

One of the documentaries is “On Broadway,” a love song and history of Broadway, exploring other times it has come back, exploring some of its greatest hits. Now that Broadway is back I asked Erica if maybe we could think of scheduling another Dietrich Bus Trip to Broadway. There are so many shows we could see.

“Maybe next spring. We could see Tina or Moulin Rouge or Aladin. Maybe.”

Our New York trips went on hiatus during the pandemic, but it is such fun to just think about planning another. Stay tuned.

Fall Film Festival continues through Thursday, Oct. 28, and breaking news is that we have a newly scheduled documentary at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21: “Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free,” a celebration of his birthday and capturing the period of 1993-1995 when he created the album Wildflowers. Lots of never-been-seen-before footage of Tom Petty.

During the pandemic, classes and events have continued at the Dietrich, but brochures did not get printed. The good news is that if you are on our mailing list, you will soon find a Fall 2021 Classes and Events brochure in your mailbox. You can also pick one up at the theater.

We are especially pleased to present Nature for Kids at Riverside Park on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9, taught by Rebecca Lesko, who has taught children about nature outdoors for over 30 years. This class for 5-12 year olds are free, thanks to the Overlook Estate Foundation. A wonderful opportunity to explore, play games, and role play while learning about plant and animal life in the river and the park. Register your children by calling the number above.

Also taking advantage of our beautiful Riverside Park, Families in Nature continues in the mornings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30, taught by Terra McAuliffe. Ages 3-8 are invited, accompanied by their caregivers. Tuesday sessions are on Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9. Wednesday sessions are on Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3 and 10. These classes are free, thanks to the Sheldon Family Foundation.

Finally, I want to tell you about Drawing, Painting and & Printmaking for ages 5-12 form 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays in October, taught by our resident artist, Amy Colley. And we even have a Preschool Drawing, Painting & Printmaking class on Thursdays in October from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This class is free, thanks to the Dietrich Fundraising Committee.

I have just scratched the surface of all the activities and events coming up at the Dietrich Theater. It just feels good to offer all of these opportunities to our community. Come with us and catch the good feeling!