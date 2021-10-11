Actors Circle continues with its 4th Open Mic Night on Friday, Oct. 15, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton.

All are welcome to attend this free event — both performers and audience members.

Those performing are asked bring their own audio file accompaniment on a flash drive or email it to actorscircle@yahoo.com. Sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., with show at 8 p.m.

Open Mic night is held monthly. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Donations are appreciated. For mor information, visit Actors Circle on Facebook or call 570-342-9707.