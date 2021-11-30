Looking for fun ways to celebrate this holiday season? The Dietrich Theater has you covered! The Dietrich has a little something for everyone this holiday season. Cookies, workshops, free movies, live radio plays, children’s holiday classes and of course the annual free showing of It’s a Wonderful Life.

During Tunkhannock’s Christmas in Our Hometown on Dec. 3 and 4, the Dietrich will be presenting its annual Cookie Walk! From 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday Dec. 3, and 11 a.m. until all the cookies are sold, on Saturday, Dec. 4, you can purchase a pre-boxed container of delicious homemade cookies for only $5. Also, during Tunkhannock’s Christmas in Our Hometown you can participate in the Dietrich’s Holiday Workshop! Get into the holiday spirit with a morning of cookie decorating, holiday crafts, and creations by the balloon lady. Fun for all ages! New this year the Tunkhannock Business and Professional Women’s Club will be offering a letters to Santa activity where little ones can write and decorate their very own letters to be sent to Santa!

Starting Dec. 3, the Dietrich will be holding its second annual 12 Movies of Christmas festival! Twelve free favorite holiday movies will show at various showtimes from Dec. 3 through 16, Make sure to pick up a brochure or check online at www.Dietrichtheater.com for the complete list of showtimes! These movies are free of charge thanks to all of the businesses, individauls and organizations that sponsored the festival. Some showings also come with free small popcorns and free small drinks. Seating for the festival is first come, first served, and there are no advance ticket sales. Included in the festival is the annual free showing of It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission, popcorn and soda are all free, thanks to Ace-Robbins Inc.

On Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. the Dietrich Theater’s Radio Players will be holding their live radio performance! During this holiday show, you will experience the “theatre of the mind” including live sound effects and music. All are welcome to attend. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and Ed Battestin in memory of Pat Battestin, admission is free.

Looking for a fun activity for your kids after all the excitement of Christmas is over? The Dietrich will be holding its Holiday Camp on Dec. 28, 29, and 30 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Instructor, Steve Colley will have students explore different mediums each day including pottery and sculpture, drawing and painting, and 3-D collage with trash to treasures. Admission for this camp is $35 and that covers all three classes and materials. If interested in signing up please call 570-836-1022×3.

If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift you can purchase a movie gift bag, Dietrich gift card or holiday décor item at any time during movie hours or in the office Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Be sure to stop at the Dietrich this holiday season to take part in one of the many special holiday events that are planned. For more information about these events or other events and classes the Dietrich Theater has to offer call 570-836-1022×3 or visit www.DietrichTheater.com.