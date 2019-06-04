Medicare help available at Rep. Marty Flynn’s office

CLARKS SUMMIT — LaVina Clark Lewis, currently the oldest living descendant of Deacon William Clark, one of the area’s first settlers (and namesake of Clarks Summit and Clarks Green), is looking forward to her 100th birthday, coming up on March 1 of this year.

Although she plans to spend the special day with her family in California, a local birthday party will be held on Feb. 20 at the Chinchilla Hose Company on Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township.

Lewis credits her longevity to her faith, her family, the keeping of an open mind, love and respect of her fellow man and “all that good food we had years ago that didn’t have any preservatives added to it.”

Born on Parker Hill in Waverly, young LaVina spent her childhood attending school in one-room schoolhouses and helping out on her father’s farm. She is one of six siblings, three others of whom are still living: a sister, Betty Dodgson, 86, and two brothers, Amos, 94, and Merle, 98. Her youngest brother Rob and oldest sister Helen both died in 2013.

“We were six children in a large family,” Lewis said. “We were very, very poor, and it took all that mother and dad could do to take care of the kids and earn a living.”

She said her favorite childhood memories come from her family’s time living in Justice, “a neighborhood where all the children would gather together, summers and winters.” Although she never had much time for a social life — she began working around age 12 or 13 and didn’t stop until last summer — she has fond memories of family gatherings during the holidays.

“I think that was the happiest time of my childhood, because other times we were just struggling to make a living,” she said.

She was married to Judson Lewis in 1935 and the couple resided in the area for most of their life together, with the exception of 12 years spent in California.

The Lewis’ opened up the Homestead Kitchen Restaurant in 1974 on the site of the house where her father was born. Although they sold it just three years later, the pair continued to work for the new owners, with LaVina baking her locally-famous pies. They were also the owners of the Summit Diner (now the Silver Spoon Diner) in Clarks Summit for about five years. Never without a job, she worked at several other area restaurants throughout the years, and baked pies and other goodies for five different establishments at one time. She was also employed as a house cleaner.

Judson died in 1987 and the widow now lives with her only child, a daughter, Phyllis Heinz, in the Clarks Summit home the couple built together on Clark land. She has four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

In July 2015, at age 99, she was still cleaning four different houses and baking pies for Sebastianelli’s Restaurant in Scranton, when a growth on her skull, while not life-threatening, caused a balance problem, resulting in her inability to continue working. She said she always enjoyed cleaning and baking and would have continued, had she been able.

“I never, never quit a job, never collected workman’s comp or anything,” she said. “I always had a job.”

While she isn’t accustomed to having time for personal interests and hobbies, she currently belongs to the Tri-county Pinochle Club, and enjoys meeting with the other members twice a month.

A photograph of LaVina Clark Lewis as a toddler standing on the porch of the Waverly house in which she grew up sits on the now 99-year-old’s dining room table in Clarks Summit. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/web1_ABJ-Clark-2.jpg A photograph of LaVina Clark Lewis as a toddler standing on the porch of the Waverly house in which she grew up sits on the now 99-year-old’s dining room table in Clarks Summit. Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal LaVina Clark Lewis prepares a pie shell in her kitchen in November 1978. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/web1_ABJ-Clark-3.jpg LaVina Clark Lewis prepares a pie shell in her kitchen in November 1978. Abington Journal file photo LaVina Clark Lewis, 99, of Clarks Summit, is the oldest living descendant of William Clark, one of the first settlers of the Abingtons. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/web1_ABJ-Clark-1.jpg LaVina Clark Lewis, 99, of Clarks Summit, is the oldest living descendant of William Clark, one of the first settlers of the Abingtons. Elizabeth Baumeister | Abington Journal

Oldest living Deacon Clark descendant to turn 100

By Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com

Tastes of the Lewis kitchen LaVina Clark-Lewis shared with the Abington Journal the following recipes for two of her pies in November 1978. • German chocolate pie 2 eggs, slightly beaten with a wire whisk 1 1/2 cups sugar 1/2 teasp. salt 1 teasp. vanilla 2 tblsp. flour 3 tblsp. cocoa 1 unbaked pie shell (10 inches) Mix all of the above ingredients and add 1/2 cup melted margarine. Mix well and be sure the sugar is dissolved. Add 13 ounce can of evaporated milk. Add 1/2 cup shredded coconut and 3/4 cup chopped nut meats (pecan or walnuts). Pour into pie shell. It will be watery. Bake at 400 degrees until edges brown (35 to 40 min. total). Center should be solid. • Apple-mincemeat pie 9 inch unbaked pie shell 4 cups sliced cooking apples 2 cups prepared mincemeat 1 cup sour cream 2 tblsps. confectioner’s sugar 1 tblsp. grated orange rind Combine apples with 2 tablespoons flour, and turn into pie shell. spread mincemeat over top of apples. Bake at 400 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven. Blend sour cream with confectioner’s sugar and orange rind. Drop by tablespoonful around edges of the pie. Return to oven for three or four minutes to set topping.