The Double “R” Twirlettes will present “Twirling to TV Tunes” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at Holy Cross High School. The show will feature the Twirlettes as they perform to theme songs from their favorite television shows. To purchase tickets please call 570-489-1935 or visit www.doublertwirl.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. The Twirlettes are under the direction of Kathleen Y. Mercatili. Pictured is Stephanie Hicks, a senior at Abington Heights and current Miss Comet, who will be honored as one the group’s graduating seniors and perform a solo during the show.