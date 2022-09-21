Oktoberfest Opening Night Gala is almost here! Have you made your reservation? What I love most about Opening Night Galas is the infectious happy mood of all who come though our doors. This is a time to leave your worries and troubles at the door, a time to just enjoy spectacular food and drink, a time to meet others who are celebrating a fun night out. Opening Nights offer us a few hours to enjoy the happy atmosphere mirrored in the two movies on the screen. A night to be greeted with your favorite beer, wine, or soft drink, a night to sample the best hors d’oeuvres, delicious desserts between the movies – and of course two movies: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Brian and Charles. The previews made me check them as “must-sees,” as both are intriguing upbeat stories, perfect for Opening Night. Here is the number to call for your reservations: 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

Another “must-see” Fall Film Festival movie that my friends and I will see for sure is “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” My first introduction to this song was by my son who used to share his music with me, beginning with the Christmas when as a family we agreed to give gifts that did not cost anything or very little. His gift to me was a tape recording of Jeff Buckley singing “Hallelujah,” the song by Leonard Cohen. I cannot wait to see the film that tells the story of this internationally renowned hymn and its profound meaning to so many.

Another must-see film for me is the animated new movie “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” a tale about a one inch shell and his grandmother who are sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. Will a documentary film online, posted by the filmmaker, help him find his family? This film is for everyone, young and young at heart, certainly on the way to becoming a classic. Multiple showings of all of our films are found at www.dietrichtheater.com.

Erica reminds me that another Dietrich Film Favorite is coming up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and it is free, sponsored and chosen by the family of Aaron Pote, in loving memory. The movie he loved is “The Witches,” starring Anjelica Huston, based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl. Luke and his grandmother inadvertently spy on a convention of witches, learning of their plan to turn all children into mice. Will Luke be able to stop the witches? Call the number above for your free reservations or stop by the ticket booth.

Finally I would like to share the experience of my son’s partner and my good friend Liz who comes to the Dietrich on Wednesday evenings for Pottery and Sculpture classes. Why does she drive for an hour to spend an hour and a half at a class like this? “Just like meditating, it’s a conscious choice to leave my busy thoughts behind, clear my head and express creativity in Steve’s class.” She loves to create on the potter’s wheel and to do slab work. She also appreciates the chance to leave her high stakes consulting job at her computer at home to be with others in a warm, safe space in a class that has a cooperative spirit. She surprised me last Wednesday when she presented me with a lovely little pot, specially glazed and complete with a decorative butterfly, her latest creation.

The Dietrich Theater is here to help you, too, to decompress and escape from the demands of your workday. And our children need those opportunities, also. We hope you will discover movies that allow our imaginations to take flight and classes that show us that we can find renewal by creating with our hands. We cannot wait to see you!