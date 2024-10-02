“You may not think you need to see it, but you do,” claims Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert film critic, and I agree wholeheartedly.

Based on a true story, “My Penguin Friend” will restore your faith in human nature, in this sweet and beautiful tale of the healing power of rescuing another creature in need and how it transforms a village, and you will be treated to the stunning scenery of the coastline from Argentina to Brazil. Take a break from the constant stream of news about the challenges of our present time and immerse yourself in a tale about human goodness.

”My Penguin Friend” is showing again at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

I am so glad I saw this gentle and inspiring film. You may need to see it, too.

Another Fall Film Festival winner is “Swan Song,” the story of Canadian ballerina Karin Kain, who was the popular star of the ballet Swan Lake for her whole career, who now is the director of a performance of that opera, giving her a chance to interpret it in new ways. Not only do we get a chance to see the backstage challenges of producing a ballet, but we also learn of the total joy and satisfaction of making it her own. Karin Kain sees the swans as abducted women and she also celebrates diversity by allowing all ballerinas to keep their own skin tones – two of the ways she changes the ballet.

You still have a chance to see it at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Another beautiful story!

In addition to film festival, another very special event is a free showing of the 1953 film classic “The Big Heat” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Sponsored by The Knee Center and Dr. David Cooper, it stars Glen Ford, Gloria Grahame and a young Lee Marvin, telling the story of Detective Dave Bannion who is investigating the suicide of a police official. He soon finds himself marked for death, leaving his family in mortal danger.

Thank you, Dr. Cooper for bringing this film to the big screen at the Dietrich Theater and making it free for all who attend.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 5, as Tunkhannock celebrates its Fall Fest, the Dietrich Theater will host a quilting presentation at 11 a.m. called “Airing of the Quilts” from the Collections of the Wyoming County Historical Society.

During this program, Lalaine Little will share with us how in the early twentieth century, Wyoming County was a vibrant center of creativity. In partnership with the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University displayed a selection of historical quilts from Northeastern Pennsylvania, and gallery director Little will take us on a journey through some well-known and unique patterns from this collection.

Admission is free, thanks to underwriting from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Wyoming County Commissioners.

The Dietrich also has four beautiful quilts on display in the theater’s Earnshaw Gallery. They were hand-quilted and appliqued by Martha Miner of Tunkhannock. The late Debbie Rhinard of Tunkhannock had these quilts that her grandmother, Martha, made in her collection and after she passed, her estate decided to donate them to the Dietrich to help raise money for the theater, an organization that Debbie cared about deeply.

As someone who has dabbled in hand-quilting, I can tell you, Martha’s craftmanship and use of color are remarkable. These quilts will be displayed at the Dietrich through Nov. 11, when raffle winners are drawn.

In addition to beautiful quilts, the Dietrich will be filled with beautiful music that weekend with a classical guitar concert with Jay Steveskey at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. During this program, Jay invites you to experience classical music from the Baroque Era through the 20th century, mixing traditional classics with familiar, popular favorites.

Admission is free and this concert is sponsored in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker by John P. Keker.

So whether you are interested in experiencing a film festival movie, a classic on the big screen, cultural presentations or live music, we do it all for you at the Dietrich.