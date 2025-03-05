March is the first month of the long-awaited and beloved season of spring. Not only does nature wake up, but people get excited as the season changes. Everyone looks forward to warmer weather, sun, outdoor activities, special foods and family gatherings. We have just finished up our LCLS Winter Reading Challenge “Birds of a Feather Read Together” for all ages. Hope you enjoyed our challenges and found some interesting reads in February.

This year, our library observed Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 27. The program was well attended and enjoyed by all participants.

On March 20 at 4 p.m., Dalton Community Library will be presenting a Lackawanna County Library System program “Little Builders, Big Impact: Bird Feeder Program.” Join us for a fun and eco-friendly Workshop partnership with Markieann from Office of Environmental Sustainability where she will share information on the importance of recycling. Elementary Kids (ages 5-10) will transform empty milk jugs or soda bottles into creative and functional bird feeders. Each child should bring an empty milk jug or soda bottle. We will provide the rest of the supplies. Be sure to call the library and sign up, as spaces are limited to 10 participants.

On April 4 at 5 p.m., DCL will host a special program on Bailey Hollow and Dalton presented by Bill Guest. Please call the library for a reservation.

The Saturday Spotlight book discussion group will be meeting on March 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This month we will shine our spotlight on “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Our Bridge group meets every Tuesday (weather permitting) from 10 a.m. to noon.

March is the period of cleaning and organizing. Dalton Community Library’s Book and Bake Sale is scheduled for the last weekend of April. Please think about donating reading material to our sale that you can no longer use when spring cleaning or downsizing. We will not be taking any donations after April 1 to get ready for the sale.

The Dalton Community Library Flower Fundraiser has begun. This year we are offering five choices of flowers or ferns for you to choose from. Order forms are available at the library. The flowers will be supplied by Beichler’s Greenhouse and will be available sometime the week before Mother’s Day.

Please follow the Dalton Community Library LCLS page and DCL Facebook with notices of special programs that will be happen in the next few months. You can also call the library at 570-563-2014 if you have any questions.

Happy Spring!