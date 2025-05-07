Summer programming is right around the corner

The month of May is the gateway to summer. The days get longer, the colors and sun are bright. The flowers are blooming and summer will soon be here.

Dalton Community Library would like to thank everyone who donated books, provided baked goods, or helped with prep and clean-up for our Book and Bake Sale recently. A special thank you to the local businesses: Beta Bread, Los Amigos, Bailey’s and McGraths that donated items for our sale. It is through the generosity and the support of this community that we present additional special programs for our children and continually add new items to our library.

The six-week Kids’ Time and Teen programs were well attended this spring. The LCLS Summer Reading Challenge, “Color Our World” is right around the corner, and will be held June 30 through Aug. 8, for all ages. Please watch for more info on the LCLS in County or Dalton Facebook as the challenge draws near. You may also call the library at 570-563-2014 with any questions.

Our flower fundraiser in conjunction with Beichler Greenhouse was well received, and we thank everyone who participated.

Saturday Spotlight, our monthly book discussion group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon May 31. The reading selection this month is “Northanger Abbey” by Jane Austen.

Dalton Community Library hosts a weekly Bridge group from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Please feel free to join us. Experienced and new players are always welcome.

We hope everyone has a wonderful month!