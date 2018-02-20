Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Feb. 21, 2018

AUDITIONS & CALLS FOR ENTRY

Auditions for ‘Reserve Two for Murder,’ by appointment between 5 and 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Dietrich Theater. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25. This dramatic comedy, written by John Randall and directed by Brenda Fager, will be presented April 27 through 29 in the Peg Fassett Performance Studio at the Dietrich. Cast members needed: six women, seven men and one girl between 9 and 13 years old. Actors/actresses should prepare a comedic one-minute monologue (not from the play) and may be asked to read from the script. Rehearsals begin March 12. There are also several positions available for people interested in working behind the scenes. Info/appointments: 713-962-9029.

The Music Box Players’ auditions for ‘The Producers,’ 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Those who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice and read from the script. Dance auditions will be held on Monday, March 19. Those who audition on Sunday, March 18 may be asked to return for a dance audition on Monday. Performance dates: April 28 and 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. Info: 570-283-2195 or musicbox.org.

VISUAL ARTS & PERFORMING ARTS

Winter Fest 2018, now through March 8 at the Dietrich Theater. Enjoy 21 films in 21 days. Tickets: $8.50. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

The Singing Sergeants concert, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, in the Marian Chapel at the Swartz Center for Spiritual Life on Maywood University’s campus. The Singing Sergeants is the official chorus of the United States Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the group is one of six musical ensembles that comprise The U.S. Air Force Band. Cost: free. Tickets: bit.ly/2CyMYRx.

The Wyoming County Players present ‘A Royal Mess,’ 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Peter’s Church, 3832 SR 6, Tunkhannock. A medieval murder mystery dinner theater. Cost: $25 per person or $40 for two. Reservations/info: 570-836-6986 or kimdwhipple@frontier.com.

Dietrich Film Favorites: ‘Stand By Me,’ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: free admission; sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office.

The University of Scranton Players present Jen Silverman’s ‘The Moors,’ March 1-4 in the Royal Theatre in the Joseph M. McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. The play follows two sisters and their dog living on the English moors as they wrestle with desires and expectations of love and power. Cost: $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens, students, and The University of Scranton faculty and staff; Second weekend is free for first-year students. Tickets: 570-941-4318 or thescrantonplayers.com.

Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department presents ‘Sunday in the Park with George, 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 3 in the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts at the university. A musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The French pointillist painter, Georges Seurat, inspired the storyline, which occurs in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens, $6 for students, and free for IHM Sisters or those with a valid Marywood ID. Tickets: Credit card purchases can be made online at bit.ly/2EVBtZo and cash or check purchases can be made at the box office the evening of the performance. Info: marywood.edu/mtd/ or 570-348-6268, ext. 6097.

After School Players performance, 11 a.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A play directed by Brenda Fager and performed by the Dietrich After School Players. Cost: $5.

Actors Circle presents Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap,’ March 8-11 and 15-18 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Rd., Scranton. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 Students; March 8 tickets discounted at $8 general and seniors and $6 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Post Winter Fest Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 9 at the Dietrich Theater. Discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others. Facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: free.

The Music Box Players present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ musical, March 9-11 and 16-18 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St, Swoyersville. Friday and Saturday hours: bar opens at 6 p.m., buffet begins at 6:30 p.m. and curtain is at 8 p.m. Sunday hours: bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m. and curtain at 3 p.m. Cost: dinner and show admission is $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under; show only admission is $18 for adults and $14 for students, children and military personnel. Reservations: 570-283-2195 or reservations@musicbox.org. Info: musicbox.org.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ 2 p.m. March 11 and 25 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for member/senior tickets and $10 for child/student tickets. Info: 570-996-1500.

Leprechaun Lore, 11 a.m. March 17 at the Dietrich Theater. Storyteller and leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will share his years of research to show the audience what leprechauns “really” look like, how they dress, where they live, how to catch one and what to do after catching one. Suitable for anyone, of any age, wise enough to believe. Cost: free.

Improv Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, March 19-April 16 at the Dietrich Theater. Join with others in developing stories on the spur of the moment, and see how unscripted dialogue, plot and action can be a learning experience. For ages 18 and up. No experience necessary. Cost: free. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Open Mic Night with Paint House, 7 p.m. March 23 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Open to audiences and performers of all ages and types. This month’s featured guest is Paint House, an alternative, pop rock band from Bethlehem, with roots in Scranton and Philadelphia. Info: 570-996-1500.

The Lackawanna Trail Drama Club presents ‘Out of the Frying Pan’ by Francis Swann, 7 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 25 A comedy centering on six young would-be Broadway actors trying to get their big break in NYC. at the First National Bank Auditorium at Lackawanna Trail Jr/Sr High School. Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and students and $2 for Lackawanna Trail students.

‘Peoples of the Susquehanna River’ movie event, 11 a.m. March 24 at the Deitrich Theater. This film, produced by Bucknell University and WVIA Public Media, explores tribes of the Eastern Woodlands, the Susquehannocks, the Lenni Lenape and the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy, as well as findings of varied prehistoric tribes whose existence dates back over 1,000 years ago. The film will be followed by a question and answer session. Cost: free. Info: 570-996-1500.

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA’s sixth annual Seniors Got Talent, 2 p.m. April 8 at the Theater at North. The first half of the show will feature a talent competition and the second half will include favorite hits of “the good old days,” including songs by Connie Francis, Frank Sinatra and Ethel Merman. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, or $20 for premium seating. Tickets/info: uncnepa.org/events.

LITERARY ARTS

Winter Challenge, now through Feb. 23 at the Abington Community Library. All ages are invited to participate. Complete a BINGO sheet full of fun wintry activities for the chance to win prizes. Info: 570-587-3440.

Afternoon Book Club, 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 at Abington Community Library. Selection: “Chains” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Will include discussion on “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead.

‘Embattled Freedom’ with Jim Remsen, 3 p.m. March 18 at the Dietrich Theater. A history talk with local author Jim Remsen about the fugitive-slave settlement in Waverly and its record of valor during the Civil War. A journalist and Waverly Township native, Jim Remsen, will discuss research findings in his book, “Embattled Freedom,” about the thirteen black men from his hometown who volunteered for the Union Army and returned south into harm’s way. He also will describe the northern racial attitudes of the period and tell about the local abolitionists who helped the areas black residents in various ways for decades. This multimedia presentation will be followed by a book signing.

ARTS, CRAFTS & MORE

Fun and Easy Stained Glass Jewelry, 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. Instructor: Esther Harmatz. Create a few pieces of unique wearable jewelry, such as pendants and/or earrings, from pre-cut glass pieces, plates or mini mosaic tiles. See how foiling and soldering pieces can simulate a silver bezel. No experience necessary. Cost: $65, all materials and tools provided. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Calligraphers’ Guild of Northeastern Pennsylvania meeting, 7 p.m. March 9 at Marywood University. Info: 570-587-1303.

Pastel Painting, 10 to 3 p.m. March 10 and April 14 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. This class is for beginning and experienced pastel painters. Millie Schelling will share her skills and guide each student, beginning with help purchasing materials. An accomplished pastel painter herself, she will help all produce a still life painting, learning how to play lights against shadows and layer color over color to get a three dimensional effect. Cost: $25 per class, plus the cost of materials; call the Dietrich for a supplies list. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

