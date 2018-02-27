Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Feb. 28, 2018

AUDITIONS & CALLS FOR ENTRY

The Music Box Players’ auditions for ‘The Producers,’ 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Those who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice and read from the script. Dance auditions will be held on Monday, March 19. Those who audition on Sunday, March 18 may be asked to return for a dance audition on Monday. Performance dates: April 28 and 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. Info: 570-283-2195 or musicbox.org.

VISUAL ARTS & PERFORMING ARTS

Winter Fest 2018, now through March 8 at the Dietrich Theater. Enjoy 21 films in 21 days. Tickets: $8.50. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Dietrich Film Favorites: ‘Stand By Me,’ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: free admission; sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office.

The University of Scranton Players present Jen Silverman’s ‘The Moors,’ March 1-4 in the Royal Theatre in the Joseph M. McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. The play follows two sisters and their dog living on the English moors as they wrestle with desires and expectations of love and power. Cost: $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens, students, and The University of Scranton faculty and staff; Second weekend is free for first-year students. Tickets: 570-941-4318 or thescrantonplayers.com.

Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department presents ‘Sunday in the Park with George, 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 3 in the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts at the university. A musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The French pointillist painter, Georges Seurat, inspired the storyline, which occurs in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens, $6 for students, and free for IHM Sisters or those with a valid Marywood ID. Tickets: Credit card purchases can be made online at bit.ly/2EVBtZo and cash or check purchases can be made at the box office the evening of the performance. Info: marywood.edu/mtd/ or 570-348-6268, ext. 6097.

After School Players performance, 11 a.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A play directed by Brenda Fager and performed by the Dietrich After School Players. Cost: $5.

Actors Circle presents Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap,’ March 8-11 and 15-18 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Rd., Scranton. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 Students; March 8 tickets discounted at $8 general and seniors and $6 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Post Winter Fest Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 9 at the Dietrich Theater. Discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others. Facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: free.

The Music Box Players present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ musical, March 9-11 and 16-18 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St, Swoyersville. Friday and Saturday hours: bar opens at 6 p.m., buffet begins at 6:30 p.m. and curtain is at 8 p.m. Sunday hours: bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m. and curtain at 3 p.m. Cost: dinner and show admission is $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under; show only admission is $18 for adults and $14 for students, children and military personnel. Reservations: 570-283-2195 or reservations@musicbox.org. Info: musicbox.org.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ 2 p.m. March 11 and 25 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for member/senior tickets and $10 for child/student tickets. Info: 570-996-1500.

Leprechaun Lore, 11 a.m. March 17 at the Dietrich Theater. Storyteller and leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will share his years of research to show the audience what leprechauns “really” look like, how they dress, where they live, how to catch one and what to do after catching one. Suitable for anyone, of any age, wise enough to believe. Cost: free.

Improv Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, March 19-April 16 at the Dietrich Theater. Join with others in developing stories on the spur of the moment, and see how unscripted dialogue, plot and action can be a learning experience. For ages 18 and up. No experience necessary. Cost: free. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Open Mic Night with Paint House, 7 p.m. March 23 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Open to audiences and performers of all ages and types. This month’s featured guest is Paint House, an alternative, pop rock band from Bethlehem, with roots in Scranton and Philadelphia. Info: 570-996-1500.

The Lackawanna Trail Drama Club presents ‘Out of the Frying Pan’ by Francis Swann, 7 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 25 A comedy centering on six young would-be Broadway actors trying to get their big break in NYC. at the First National Bank Auditorium at Lackawanna Trail Jr/Sr High School. Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and students and $2 for Lackawanna Trail students.

‘Peoples of the Susquehanna River’ movie event, 11 a.m. March 24 at the Deitrich Theater. This film, produced by Bucknell University and WVIA Public Media, explores tribes of the Eastern Woodlands, the Susquehannocks, the Lenni Lenape and the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy, as well as findings of varied prehistoric tribes whose existence dates back over 1,000 years ago. The film will be followed by a question and answer session. Cost: free. Info: 570-996-1500.

Spring 2018 Film Festival Preview Day, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 29 at the Dietrich Theater. Get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s upcoming film festival movies are about, by viewing all 21 movie trailers. Cost: free admission; discounted concession.

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA’s sixth annual Seniors Got Talent, 2 p.m. April 8 at the Theater at North. The first half of the show will feature a talent competition and the second half will include favorite hits of “the good old days,” including songs by Connie Francis, Frank Sinatra and Ethel Merman. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, or $20 for premium seating. Tickets/info: uncnepa.org/events.

LITERARY ARTS

Creative Writing with Carol King, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at Abington Community Library. This class will focus on short fiction primarily, as a whole or as part of a longer work. It will review elements of good writing, but the main focus of the class will be writing, reading students’ work and noting what contributes to the best storytelling. Info: 570-587-3440.

Nonfiction/Memoir Writing with Carol King, 1 to 3 p.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at Abington Community Library. In this class, participants will write life stories, those which issue from their own lives and those discovered in the lives of family. Info: 570-587-3440.

Mystery/Detective Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 13 at Abington Community Library. Selection: Tess Gerritsen’s “The Bone Garden.” Info: 570-587-3440.

‘Embattled Freedom’ with Jim Remsen, 3 p.m. March 18 at the Dietrich Theater. A history talk with local author Jim Remsen about the fugitive-slave settlement in Waverly and its record of valor during the Civil War. A journalist and Waverly Township native, Jim Remsen, will discuss research findings in his book, “Embattled Freedom,” about the thirteen black men from his hometown who volunteered for the Union Army and returned south into harm’s way. He also will describe the northern racial attitudes of the period and tell about the local abolitionists who helped the areas black residents in various ways for decades. This multimedia presentation will be followed by a book signing.

Spread Thanks! Changing the World, One Thank You Note at a Time, 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 20 at Abington Community Library. Elena Anguita is the author of the recently published book “Spread Thanks! Create Miracles through the Power of Ink.” A few years ago, she started writing one thank you note each morning, and then started to notice little (or sometimes big) miracles happening to her each day. Her book documents that journey and describes how such a simple practice can transform one’s life and the lives of others. In this session, the author will explain how she did it and how people can use the power of gratitude to make their lives happier, more peaceful and more prosperous. Info: 570-587-3440.

ARTS, CRAFTS & MORE

Fun and Easy Stained Glass Jewelry, 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. Instructor: Esther Harmatz. Create a few pieces of unique wearable jewelry, such as pendants and/or earrings, from pre-cut glass pieces, plates or mini mosaic tiles. See how foiling and soldering pieces can simulate a silver bezel. No experience necessary. Cost: $65, all materials and tools provided. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Calligraphers’ Guild of Northeastern Pennsylvania meeting, 7 p.m. March 9 at Marywood University. Info: 570-587-1303.

Pastel Painting, 10 to 3 p.m. March 10 and April 14 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. This class is for beginning and experienced pastel painters. Millie Schelling will share her skills and guide each student, beginning with help purchasing materials. An accomplished pastel painter herself, she will help all produce a still life painting, learning how to play lights against shadows and layer color over color to get a three dimensional effect. Cost: $25 per class, plus the cost of materials; call the Dietrich for a supplies list. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

All Crafting Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17 at Abington Community Library. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome. Info: 570-587-3440.

Pysanky-making workshop, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 24 at the The Lackawanna Historical Society’s Catlin House in Scranton. Pysanky is a traditional Ukrainian craft, in which patterns are drawn on the eggs with wax, protecting the egg when dye is applied. Space is limited. Cost: $25 (includes all needed supplies). Reservations: 570-344-3841 or lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

Painting Class with Sharon Mcardle, 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at Abington Community Library. An opportunity for adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try. Project: Spring Collage. Cost: a materials fee of $8 is due to the instructor at time of class. Info: 570-587-3440.

