All independent movie theaters are hurting now due to the darkening of their screens and closing of their doors during this pandemic. Erica Rogler, Dietrich Theater Executive Director, followed through immediately when learning from friend of the Dietrich, Stephen Hendrickson, that Art-House America $2,500 emergency grants were being offered to small art theaters all over the United States.

Launched by the Criterion Collection and Janus Films and supported by cinema lovers across the country, Erica immediately applied for the Art-House America grant and the grant has just been received.

“Not only is the grant going to help us pay our bills during this dark time, but we are also feeling so validated that we are recognized as a significant art film theater. We are in the company of 104 other theaters like ours throughout the country that have received this grant.”

Because the Dietrich Theater was reinvented and brought back to life in 2001, and because the Wyoming County Cultural Center started from scratch, “We have always been encouraged by evidence that we are validated for what we offer. Our first validation was in 2001 when we applied for and received a $3,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Humanities Council to bring in eight foreign and independent films, followed by discussions, led by professors from our colleges and universities.” Receiving this grant was our first affirmation that we were on our way to accomplishing our mission.

Now, with the grant from Art House America, the Dietrich Theater can start dreaming about the next film festival to begin whenever it is safe.

“We so look forward to our next film festival. The best place to view art house cinema is in an art house like the Dietrich. The content of the films we show in festival are so rich that they naturally foster conversation among theater goers,” observed Erica. “We cannot wait to welcome you all to the next one – when we can greet you and see your affirmation for our little art house in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”