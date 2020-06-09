🔊 Listen to this

When she called last week, Erica was elated with news she couldn’t wait to tell me. “You will never believe it. Jean Ruhf just called to find out how things are going at the Dietrich and when I told her that, even though all the staff is laid off, they are volunteering to keep the virtual classes going, volunteering to keep the building maintained and volunteering to keep the Dietrich alive over the internet. They are even volunteering to pop popcorn and deliver it curbside every Friday night. I told her that even though our doors are closed we still have $5,000 in bills to pay every month.” Jean, who is the Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, immediately went into action saying, “Then the community needs to know how they can help.”

That is how the Help the Dietrich/Help the Community campaign was born and then announced last week. WNEP. FOX56, and Brooke Williams of the Wyoming County Press Examiner were there for the launching with testimonies from: Jean Ruhf; Rick Hiduk of Endless Mountains Lifestyles; Donna Fetzko, Yoga instructor; and Paul and Kayla Binner, staff members.

Jean said that when she learned of the state of the Dietrich’s affairs, she was saddened and concerned. Not only did bills still need to be paid, but some needed grant funds were in jeopardy due to the pandemic. Furthermore, when the Dietrich does reopen it will be at 50% capacity due to social distancing requirements. Jean maintains that the Dietrich is too important to the community to let it fail. The community needs the classes that are free or for low cost, the community needs the film festivals and events like River Day that bring thousands to Tunkhannock.

Rick Hiduk went on to say that the Dietrich does so much for the wider community. He cited the initiation of the Historic Downtown Walking Tour and the Explore Wyoming County’s Parks and Trails program both came from the Dietrich and the leadership of Erica Rogler.

Donna Fetzko testified saying that “The Dietrich is a gift to the community.The Dietrich provides opportunities to try new things and meet new people within a welcoming space. It touches our lives in special ways.”

Both Paul and Kayla Binner spoke of their first job experience at the Dietrich. They maintain that for them it is more than a job, because it is also a way to serve the community.

John Keker, President of the Board of Directors, then told what everyone can do to Help the Dietrich/Help the Community. You can become a member at several levels, knowing that that membership will help us get through this critical time. You can buy a gift card or rent the marquee to honor a loved one’s milestone event. There are movies to rent for which the Dietrich receives a portion of the rental. You can also make a donation. This is your movie theater — your cultural center.

And right now you can purchase a pasta dinner for June 14, donated by our good neighbor Samario’s. Samario’s came forward unsolicited, knowing that business in Tunkhannock needs the Dietrich Theater. We are so grateful to Samario’s and all the people who just keep giving. Thank you, one and all. For the rest of us, we can just go to the website at www.dietrichtheater.com and see all the ways we can help. See you on Friday, June 14! I will be picking up my pasta dinners. Will you?