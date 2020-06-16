As I watched Erica and Ronnie rolling out the tape to see the size of the Dietrich spaces, I was filled with hope and promise. The Dietrich screens will again be lit up with a mix of films for all to enjoy!

Yes. Friday, June 19, is the opening day. And what a day it will be. “Trolls World Tour” will be on two screens. Also showing is The 1985 “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox. And held over from before the closing is “I Still Believe.” We are thrilled to be planning for not only the movies, but also for the return of certain classes.

Erica and Ronnie have measured our theaters and our classroom spaces to determine how many people can be in those spaces, observing social distancing requirements. We will reopen at 27% of capacity. Seats will be sufficiently delineated in the theaters and classrooms. Masks are mandatory in theaters – except while eating or drinking. Just as in the supermarket you will be asked to be 6 feet from the next person in line. We all know the drill. But all that seems almost normal now, so it will not seem strange.

Of course, fewer tickets can be sold for movies. Fewer students can be in classrooms. So it is really important to purchase movie tickets early online or at the ticket booth or Dietrich office. It is important to pre-register for classes, too, by calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3 or coming to the office.

We are able to reopen thanks to our staff and volunteers who have been keeping the Dietrich alive virtually. Volunteers have also been cleaning and sanitizing to make sure we are ready. Thank you all for your belief in the Dietrich.

A very special thank you to all those who have helped us pay the bills during the closing. Samario’s gave us such a generous gift and we are eternally grateful. 600 friends of the Dietrich purchased pasta dinners last Sunday – all of the profit given to the Dietrich. Samario’s is the definition of a good neighbor. In addition, we received a gift of free garbage pickup through August, and free lawn care. Thank you, thank you for helping us get through this.

How will we look back at the time of closed doors and dark screens? I will remember how the Dietrich staff so willingly became unpaid volunteers. They helped make online videos. They popped popcorn for Friday popcorn nights. They weeded the green space and Rain Garden. They cleaned and sanitized the theater. These are all tasks that you volunteer to do only if you value the institution you are working for.

At the helm has been Erica Rogler who has rescued us in the past, especially during the Flood of 2011. When times get tough we all need a leader who has the organizational skills to get us through. She never faltered. She just kept reinventing the Dietrich. A Dietrich that stayed alive in our minds even though it was closed. Our community leaders responded, knowing that helping the Dietrich is helping the community, helping us get the word out that there are many ways to help.

Yes. The Dietrich is strong. The Dietrich screens will soon be lit. We will be so glad to see you soon.