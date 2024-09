The Double “R” Twirlettes will present their annual recital on the “big bcreen” at the Circle Drive-In on Wednesday, July 1. The show will begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) For more information please call 570-489-1935 or visit doublertwirl.com. The group is under the direction of Kathleen Mercatili. Pictured from left: Natalie Buchinski, Mia Velez, Sara Swavola, Jordan Gioupis, Madison Doyle.