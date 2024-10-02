LA PLUME — Countryside Conservancy announced its latest property acquisition, the 420-acre Peck Preserve in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County. This property features a 40-acre lake at the center with rock outcroppings and cliffs around the perimeter of the preserve.

Financial assistance for the purchase of the property was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Bureau of Recreation and Conservation via the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. The sellers discounted the sale price by 50% to provide the match for the DCNR grant, and other related project costs were matched by the Eureka Foundation and the Robert H. Spitz Foundation (administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation).

The property had been in the Peck Family for three generations dating back to the 1920s. Abigail Peck, on behalf of the sellers, commented, “After decades of wanting to somehow make my Mom and Dad’s dream come true, and honor my Grandparent’s intent when purchasing this property, of preserving this beautiful place, my family and the Countryside Conservancy have worked together for the last several years to finally make this dream come true!”

In the coming months, the conservancy will plan and build parking and sustainable hiking and biking trails, and the property will be open to the public once those features are in place.

Countryside Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust dedicated to protecting and connecting greenspace in and near the Tunkhannock Creek Watershed for public benefit now, and for future generations.