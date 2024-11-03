The Millennium Circle Advisory Committee of the Luzerne Foundation has narrowed the field of more than 40 applicants down to four for a $25,000 grant that will be announced on November 14th.

Since its inception and through 2023, The Millennium Circle has recognized $489,000 in grant awards to local charities.

Each year, a new advisory committee is randomly selected from existing Millennium Circle members who wish to help steward the process. Each finalist will have 5 minutes to share and discuss their organization’s mission with Millennium Circle Members.

Only Millennium Circle Members are allowed to vote for whom they wish to receive the $25,000 grant, however, you can become a member today! A Millennium Circle donor can be an individual, a family, a business, or a civic group. Membership continues in perpetuity as gifts continue to benefit the community for generations to come. Your one-time gift of $2,000 can be paid over the course of numerous years and your membership would be effective immediately. To become a Millennium Circle Member, visit www.luzfdn.org or call us at The Luzerne Foundation.

The four 2024 finalists are:

• The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA

The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA is deeply committed to ensuring that their organization fulfills its mission of providing support and resources to cancer clients and their families. They understand that battling cancer goes beyond medical treatments; it encompasses emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects as well.

• Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley

Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley provides seniors with access to adequate nutrition, friendly conversation and a watchful eye on their well-being. In addition to seniors, we provide meals to people on fixed and limited incomes, veterans and people with special needs, recently discharged from a hospital or nursing home, convalescing from illness, or unable to prepare meals for themselves

• Parenting Autism United (PAU)

Parenting Autism United’s mission is to create programs for the community to help families and individuals with Autism live a positive, healthy, and integrated lifestyle through education, support, and understanding. Identifying what families, parents, and our community need to foster effective change and close communication gaps between families, service providers, and school districts.

• Wyoming Valley Children’s Association

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association provides the highest quality early childhood education to ensure the greatest developmental potential of ALL children in partnership with their families, including therapeutic and support services as needed.

The choice will be difficult as all the finalists do incredible work and provide a solution for an underserved community need. We invite you to join us on Thursday, November 14th, 11:30 AM, at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center to enjoy a great lunch and learn more. Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™