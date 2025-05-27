The Dietrich Theater Golden Days of Radio Players invites everyone to take part in an evening of the “theater of the mind” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 3. This live, free performance featuring volunteer actors will take audience members back to a simpler time, before television, when radio was the only form of broadcast entertainment, and families would gather around the radio to enjoy the latest episode of their favorite shows.

Esther Harmatz, director of the Radio Players, is bringing suspenseful thrills to the stage with a lineup of gripping performances, including “Dick Tracy and the Case of the Big Top Murders” (1946), “Carmilla” (inspired by the classic Gothic tale), and “My Friend Irma: Irma and Jane See a Ghost” (1953).

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and Ed Battestin in memory of Pat Battestin, this free event promises an evening of nostalgia and excitement. Kicking things off at 6:45 p.m., Gerard Mirabelli will serenade the audience with beloved 1940s tunes before taking on the role of emcee for the night. Get ready for a night of mystery, music and classic radio drama.

When asked what she is most excited about for this performance, Harmatz said, “We enjoy keeping this form of early entertainment alive and try to present our shows to the audience as if they were sitting in the studio watching a live broadcast on the air by the radio performers. Our cast does not dress for characters in the shows, but dress as people may have dressed to go to work at the radio station. It’s a live performance, with live sound effects — as many as possible — and anything can happen.”

Cast members for the upcoming Golden Days of Radio show include Owen Frazier, Ian Frazier, Pam Frazier, Liz Winski, Rich Ryczak, June Lybolt, Jerry Beaucheane, Gerard Mirabelli, Kathy Talcott, Beth Romanski, D.A. Moyer, Jayme Moyer and Hoyt Keiser.

Free tickets are available to the Dietrich Theater Radio Players show at 570-836-1022, extension 3, or at the door while they last. A light reception will follow the performance.

— Staff Report