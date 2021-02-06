Jackie Gruzenski of Clarks Green takes a winter walk at South Abington Park. Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal

Jackie Gruzenski of Clarks Green takes a winter walk at South Abington Park.

Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal

A winter walk at South Abington Park

<p>James Togher of Scranton walks along the paved trail at South Abington Park.</p> <p>Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal</p>

James Togher of Scranton walks along the paved trail at South Abington Park.

Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal
<p>Bundled up for the below-freezing temperatures on Jan. 28, Connie Baruffaldi of Glenburn Township, left, and Patti Staples of Waverly Township walk together at South Abington Park.</p> <p>Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal</p>

Bundled up for the below-freezing temperatures on Jan. 28, Connie Baruffaldi of Glenburn Township, left, and Patti Staples of Waverly Township walk together at South Abington Park.

Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal
<p>The partially-frozen water of the creek dances in the sunlight as it runs through South Abington Park on Jan. 28.</p> <p>Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal</p>

The partially-frozen water of the creek dances in the sunlight as it runs through South Abington Park on Jan. 28.

Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal
<p>Robin Jacobson, left (with dog, Lexi), and Faye Rosenberg, both of South Abington Twp. brave the cold for a walk at South Abington Park on Jan. 28.</p> <p>Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal</p>

Robin Jacobson, left (with dog, Lexi), and Faye Rosenberg, both of South Abington Twp. brave the cold for a walk at South Abington Park on Jan. 28.

Elizabeth Baumeister | For Abington Journal

Robin Jacobson, left (with dog, Lexi), and Faye Rosenberg, both of South Abington Twp. brave the cold for a walk at South Abington Park on Jan. 28.

Jackie Gruzenski of Clarks Green takes a winter walk at South Abington Park.

James Togher of Scranton walks along the paved trail at South Abington Park.

Bundled up for the below-freezing temperatures on Jan. 28, Connie Baruffaldi of Glenburn Township, left, and Patti Staples of Waverly Township walk together at South Abington Park.

The partially-frozen water of the creek dances in the sunlight as it runs through South Abington Park on Jan. 28.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR