Shippensburg University announces fall 2021 dean’s list

SHIPPENSBURG — Shippensburg University is pleased to announce the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have earned the distinction of being named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Local students include:

Meghan Keiser of Tunkhannock majoring in Biology with the College of Arts and Sciences

Kayleigh Tokash of S Abingtn Twp majoring in History with the College of Arts and Sciences

Sarah Nealon of South Abington Township majoring in Exercise Science with the College of Education & Human Services

Jaxson Montross of Tunkhannock majoring in Supply Chain Management with the Grove College of Business

Shippensburg University of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is a comprehensive, public university offering doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees, in addition to advanced certificate programs, workshops, training sessions, credit and non-credit coursework. From day one, students have access to hands-on opportunities through service learning, internships and job shadowing, faculty-guided research and study abroad programs.

With more than 11 nationally accredited programs, and 71,000 alumni worldwide, Ship grads benefit from a classroom to career support network and experience an average 90% job placement rate within six months of graduation, with median salaries nearly $10,000 above the national median.

Students from around the country enjoy low tuition and high quality of life with top-ranked housing (#4 in the state and #53 in the nation), 14 on-campus dining options, a thriving and diverse downtown, natural beauty and an abundance of recreational activities nearby. The Raider athletics program boasts 6 National Team Championships, 128 PSAC Team Championships, and 78 Academic All-Americans.

Abby Brock Named to Montclair State University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Abby Brock of Clarks Summit, PA was named to Montclair State University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Brock is a/n Fashion Studies major.

Brock was among more than 6,000 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Montclair State University is a research doctoral institution ranked in the top tier of national universities. Building on a distinguished history dating back to 1908, the University today has 10 colleges and schools that serve 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 300 doctoral, master’s and baccalaureate programs. Situated on a beautiful, 252-acre suburban campus just 12 miles from New York City, Montclair State delivers the instructional and research resources of a large public university in a supportive, sophisticated and diverse academic environment.

Cassandra Ksiazek Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

EAST STROUDSBURG — A total of 1,222 students, including Cassandra Ksiazek a Early Childhood Education (PreK-4) major from S Abingtn Twp (18411), Pa., have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2021 semester of the 2001-2022 academic year, according to Margaret Ball. D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

East Stroudsburg University, one of the 14 institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School. Today, ESU is a comprehensive university in northeastern Pennsylvania offering 58 undergraduate programs, 21 master’s programs and two doctoral program. Over 6,000 students are enrolled for the high quality, affordable, and accessible education ESU provides. Nearly 30,000 ESU alumni live in Pennsylvania.

Lehigh University announces students who attained Dean’s List for Fall 2021

BETHLEHEM — Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Spring 2021. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Olivia Albright of Clarks Summit (18411)

Madison Bershefsky of Factoryville (18419)

Ryan Burke of Clarks Summit (18411)

Kyle Burke of Clarks Summit (18411)

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – provides opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.

Kutztown University Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

KUTZTOWN — More than 1,920 students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

Erin R Lipkus of Clarks Green, PA (18411)

Kristin M Lipkus of Clarks Green, PA (18411)

Ella Mahon of Clarks Summit, PA (18411)

Sadie G Petty of Clarks Green, PA (18411)

Isabella Nichole Race of Monroe Township, PA (18657)

Marissa Catherine Sunick of South Abington Township, PA (18411)

University of Delaware Dean’s List – Fall 2021

NEWARK, Del. — The following area students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester:

Theodore Lambert of South Abington Township (18411)

Riley Calpin of Clarks Summit (18411)

Nathan Rolka of Dalton (18414)

Danielle Beamish of South Abington Township (18411)

Natalie Schoen of Clarks Summit (18411)

Harrison Oven of Dalton (18414)

William Brown of Waverly Township (18411)

Anna Marchetta of Clarks Summit (18411)

Bailey White of S Abingtn Twp (18411)

Hanna White of Clarks Summit (18411)

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Scott Daniel Palmer of Tunkhannock, PA, has been named to Clarkson University’s Dean’s List

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Scott Daniel Palmer of Tunkhannock, PA, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. We ignite personal connections across academic fields and industries to create the entrepreneurial mindset, knowledge and intellectual curiosity needed to innovate world-relevant solutions and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow. With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y., and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Our alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.

Misericordia University Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Dallas — Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester:

Rita Aronica, Jefferson Twp, PA; Bradley Augenstein, Duryea, PA; Skylar Bianchi, Eynon, PA; Emma Blakiewicz, Clarks Summit, PA; Zach Boersma, Clarks Summit, PA; Emily Cacioppo, Clarks Summit, PA; Elizabeth Charney, Duryea, PA; Alyssa Chesek, Taylor, PA; Laurel Cortazar, Dunmore, PA; Gianna Delfino, Dunmore, PA; Jessica Dymond, Tunkhannock, PA; Katana Evans, Spring Brook Twp, PA; Aftin Felkowski, Duryea, PA; Nicole Finnerty, Dunmore, PA; Madelyn Franko, Falls, PA; Ashley Griffin, Tunkhannock, PA; Christian Guerra, Scranton, PA; Morgan Haefele, Dickson City, PA; Alexes Harvey, Clarks Summit, PA; Bridget Jubon, South Abington Township, PA; Madelyn Klassner, Dickson City, PA; Luke Kresge, Lake Winola, PA; Danielle Lamberti, Factoryville, PA; Evelyn Lohmann, Tunkhannock, PA; Matthew McCaffery, Simpson, PA; Willow McDonald, South Abington Township, PA; Erin McGee, Peckville, PA; Edward Melan, Tunkhannock, PA; Mia Mercatili, Archbald, PA; Eryn Miller, S Abington Twp, PA; Ashleigh Miroslaw, Tunkhannock, PA; Emily Nichols, Tunkhannock, PA; Madison Pachucy, Archbald, PA; Colin Porasky, Falls, PA; Jennifer Regan, Old Forge, PA; Anthony Roberto, Scranton, PA; Olivia Schmeckenbecher, Tunkhannock, PA; Emilee Shaw, Duryea, PA; Jaime Shields, Scranton, PA; Katherine Stolte, Old Forge, PA; Tara Sweeney, Jessup, PA; Corey Tokash, Clarks Summit, PA; Olivia Treat, Falls, PA; Matthew Troiani, Archbald, PA; Gina Walsh, Dalton, PA; Victoria Wrobleski, Jefferson Township, PA; Elizabeth Zinkle, Scranton, PA

Corinne Jacoby of Clarks Summit Named to St. Lawrence University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

CANTON, N.Y. — Corinne Jacoby from Clarks Summit has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Fall 2021 semester.

Jacoby is a member of the Class of 2024. Jacoby attended Abington Heights High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.