The Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division 4 presented John C. Fletcher with the annual Man of the Year award. John is a business owner, a son, father, brother, uncle and all-around great man. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He is a charter member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division 4, and a major contributor to charities in the community. It was the division’s great honor and privilege to present Mr. Fletcher with the Man of the Year award and sash. The Shillelagh Award was also President to the unsung hero of the A.O.H. Division 4 to Vise President Michael Robinson. Left to right: Robert McAndrew (Sergeant at Arms),Joseph Holland (Treasurer), Charter President Patrick O’Malley, John Fletcher (2022 Man of the Year), Vice President Michael Robinson (Shillelagh Award winner), Joseph Hosie (past President of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Ancient Order of Hibernians and current President of the Monsignor Farrell Division),Kevin Donnavan (Secretary), and Robert Sherry (Financial Secretary).